Home > Entertainment > Music Here's How Evan Ross Keeps His High-Profile Family Life Low-Key (EXCLUSIVE) Evan Ross and his wife, Ashley Simpson Ross, bonded over their shared experience of living their early lives under a microscope. By Pretty Honore PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 3:13 p.m. ET Source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior

There are few songstresses as prolific as Diana Ross. From her rise to fame as a member of The Supremes to her solo career as Miss Ross, Diana has racked up the accolades over the years. Several decades after her musical debut, Diana’s legacy lives on through her music, as well as through her five children.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the Motown legend's heirs is Evan Ross, who, much like his mom, is an entertainer who wears many hats — including actor, musician, and father. As Diana celebrates her 80th birthday, Distractify sat down with Evan and his wife, singer-songwriter Ashlee Simpson, who got candid about family, fame, and Diana's long-lasting legacy. Here’s what they said.

Source: Rich Fury/Getty Images for EJAF

Article continues below advertisement

Actor and musician Evan Ross shares the secret to living a high-profile, low-key life.

Many of us were first introduced to Evan in the movie ATL, however, he has lived his whole life under a microscope thanks to his mom’s global superstardom. Today, he’s grateful for the time he has spent in the spotlight, as it taught him how to navigate fame as a father. “I think now, I just know what not to say! But also it's like keeping things sacred and special,” Evan told us.

“You want to have some things for sharing, which is nice to be able to do, but it's also this stuff that is special that you want to keep private and to have for your family.” In our interview, Evan shared his secret to keeping his private life out of the public eye: “Just kind of knowing the balance of how much to share and how not to share everything so that you can have special things for yourself.”

Article continues below advertisement

Similarly to Evan, Ashlee began her journey to stardom at an early age, which is why they both understand the value of setting boundaries with the outside world. “We live in a world now of oversharing,” Ashlee added.

Article continues below advertisement

Evan and Ashlee said that they are intentional about curating one-on-one time away from the cameras, which is why their partnership with Chivas Regal just made sense. According to the power couple, Chivas Regal’s Glow Up Set is the secret weapon for a successful date night at home. “I really think the brand is very special,” Evan said of the whiskey company. “And it's classy and feels like us.” Speaking of special moments together, March marked one very important milestone that’s bringing the family together, once again.

Source: Jeff Kravitz/AMA2017/FilmMagic for dcp

Article continues below advertisement

Evan Ross talks Diana Ross’s legacy and 80th birthday party: “It's obviously going to be an amazing celebration.”

History has proven that Diana Ross knows how to throw one helluva party, and according to Evan, her 80th birthday celebration is no exception. “I've been helping her kind of pull it all together, but it is a big birthday,” Evan told us ahead of the party. “And it's obviously going to be an amazing celebration because she's an unbelievably amazing human being who deserves all the flowers, you know?” He added: “And I'm excited to celebrate her. I mean, it's been a great year.”

In addition to her partnership with Yves Saint Laurent, Diana announced that she’s going on tour in 2024. Ashlee was also beaming with excitement about Diana’s 80th birthday celebration. When asked about her favorite moment with her mother-in-law, Ashlee said: “I mean, there are so many I just love her.” “I feel my favorite [memory] was when we did Europe with the whole family — that was super fun,” she told us.

Article continues below advertisement

"We kind of followed Mom through her tour of [Europe,]" Evan explained. "So I got to bring Ashlee and the kids to where I grew up in Switzerland, and my mom performed out there as well. But we were all together, all the family. That was a really special trip.”