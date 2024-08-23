Was Scott Peterson Somehow Having an Affair With His Sister-in-Law? Social Media Thinks So

Convicted murderer Scott Peterson has returned to the public eye in 2024 with the release of two documentaries about the crime that landed him in prison. American Murder: Laci Peterson dropped on Netflix first and features interviews with friends and family of both Laci and Scott. We also hear from Amber Frey, the woman who Scott was having an affair with. It should be noted that Amber said she had no idea Scott was married.

Scott himself got some airtime in Peacock's Face to Face with Scott Peterson. In interviews with Scott, we learn that he still maintains his innocence over two decades later. He believes the prevailing theory that both his lawyers and sister-in-law have been peddling since his arrest. After watching the Peacock series, some folks have noticed a particular intensity from Scott's sister-in-law. Rumors of an affair between Scott Peterson and Janey Peterson are swirling. Here's what we know.

Was Scott Peterson having an affair with Janey Peterson? Rumors are gonna rumor.

Janey is featured in the Peacock series where she describes a life that is heavily focused on getting her brother-in-law out of prison. One TikToker believes that the only reason why Janey would demonstrate this level of commitment is because she is in love with Scott. On the one hand, becoming a lawyer just to work on his case does seem excessive. On the other, they have known each other for decades and are family.

In a 2021 interview with Today, Janey revealed that Scott has been in her life since she was 14 years old. Perhaps a friendship of over 40 years, which shifted into a familial relationship after Janey married Scott's brother, is being confused for romantic love.

The only "proof" they present in their video is Janey going into detail about the fact that she and her family have grown all too familiar with the legal system. "Sitting through Scott's trial and then spending years combing over police reports, reading appellate documents, talking with lawyers ... Our family had kind of been tethered to the legal community for 17 years." In the Peacock series Janey said after her children had grown up, she decided to go to law school.

Janey Peterson shared details about Scott Peterson's life in prison.

In August 2018, Janey spoke with The Modesto Bee about visiting Scott in prison, telling the outlet they saw him often. "The first eight years or so we had someone up there every week," she said. That slowed to visiting him every other week or so by 2018. She also spoke about the fact that Scott cannot have any contact with minors due to the fact that he has been convicted of killing a minor. "So, my children couldn't go until they were over 18," explained Janey.