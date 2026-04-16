'Scrubs' Is Back and Better, but Fans Are Already Asking About Season 2 The 'Scrubs' reboot is a fan favorite so far, but its Season 2 fate is still hanging in the balance. By Darrell Marrow Published April 16 2026, 10:15 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/One Media

ABC’s Scrubs revival premiered on Feb. 25, and fans are loving it. The original Scrubs debuted in 2001 and ran through 2010. It aired its first seven seasons on NBC from 2001 to 2008, then moved to ABC for its final two seasons in 2009 and 2010. The series followed medical professionals at Sacred Heart Hospital and built its core cast around Zach Braff as J.D., Donald Faison as Turk, Sarah Chalke as Elliot, Judy Reyes as Carla, John C. McGinley as Dr. Cox, Ken Jenkins as Kelso, and Neil Flynn as the Janitor.

Article continues below advertisement

Officially, the series wrapped after its ninth and final season in 2010, which had already shifted focus toward newer characters while Zach appeared in only six episodes. Now, the show is back, and fans are already wondering if Scrubs will get another season.

Will the ‘Scrubs’ revival return for Season 2?

According to TV Line, the revival’s future remains unclear. The outlet lists its status as “Fate TBD,” meaning ABC has not confirmed a renewal. Fans are still holding out hope, especially those who want a fuller conclusion after Season 9.

Article continues below advertisement

For most, Season 8 in 2009 felt like a true ending. It wrapped J.D.’s story with an emotional and complete sendoff. ABC still moved forward with Season 9, reworking the show into a “med school” format with new characters. That shift did not fully connect with viewers. Ratings dropped, longtime fans felt disconnected, and even the cast acknowledged the change. Zach later admitted the show had run its course.

Article continues below advertisement

"By the time nine years were over, we were sort of all exhausted by it. We were starting to repeat jokes. Everyone's pretty fried," Zach told People. “We would do insane hours that people don't even do anymore. We didn't really have much of a life outside of it. So we were just kind of fried.”

Article continues below advertisement

Which original characters have returned for the ‘Scrubs’ reboot?

After Scrubs ended, the cast moved in different directions. Zach focused on directing and writing. He released Wish I Was Here in 2014 with support from Kickstarter. Donald landed a lead role on the TV Land sitcom The Exes, which ran from 2011 to 2015, and continued voice acting with roles like Star Wars Resistance. Meanwhile, Sarah built a strong voice acting career as Beth on Rick and Morty.

The revival brings back Zach, Donald, and Sarah in their original leading roles. Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley also return as Carla and Dr. Cox in guest appearances. The series comes from creator Bill Lawrence, with Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra serving as showrunners.