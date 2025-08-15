Sean Charles Dunn Worked at the Department of Justice Before Throwing a Sub Sean Charles Dunn worked in the international affairs department at DOJ. By Joseph Allen Updated Aug. 15 2025, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: X/@LucasSa56947288

It has been several days since President Trump first deployed the National Guard in Washington, D.C., and in that time, the city and the country have had a wide array of reactions to the deployment. One D.C. resident, a man named Sean Charles Dunn, went viral after he was filmed throwing what appeared to be a Subway sub at a federal agent and then running away from them.

Article continues below advertisement

Since that incident, Sean has become much more well-known, and he's also become the subject of a video published by Trump's team that shows him being arrested by a lot of federal agents. Given the amount of attention he's received, many people want to know more about what Sean does for work. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Sean Charles Dunn's job?

Sean Charles Dunn worked at the Department of Justice inside the Trump Administration before throwing the sandwich, but has since been fired from that role by Attorney General Pam Bondi, per The New York Post. “If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you,” Bondi said. “I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER. Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony.”

“This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ,” Bondi continued. “You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.” Sean apparently worked as an international affairs specialist in the Justice Department’s criminal division, which handles cases of fugitives abroad and also helps other countries with the extradition of its own fugitives.

Article continues below advertisement

Apparently, Sean was working as something like a paralegal for the organization, helping attorneys to handle and manage the large volume of cases that come into the office. Although Sean made his political leanings quite clear when he called the federal agents "fascists," it's unclear whether Bondi has any additional evidence to support her claim that he is a member of the "deep state."

Article continues below advertisement

Sean's story has gone quite viral.

Thanks to the comedy of throwing a sandwich at a federal agent and then running away (and, at least in the video, appearing to remain ahead of the agents chasing him), Sean's case has become a lightning rod for the deployment of troops in Washington, D.C. more generally. Of course, Sean didn't intend for that to be the case, and while we don't know this for sure, there's been plenty of speculation that he was not sober when he threw the sandwich.