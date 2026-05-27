Who Is Sean Evans Dating? 'Hot Ones' Host’s Love Life Has Fans Curious One playful Keke Palmer kiss had Hot Ones fans spiraling, but Sean Evans never confirmed a real romance. By Darrell Marrow Published May 27 2026, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Hot Ones host Sean Evans is in the hot seat these days as folks dig into his love life. Sean is known for staying calm while celebrities sweat, cry, laugh, and confess their deepest lore over spicy wings. However, his dating life has become its own little pop-culture mystery, especially after his brief romance with adult film star Melissa Stratton.

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Before Hot Ones took over YouTube, Sean worked in Chicago and freelanced for Complex. He later interviewed stars like Snoop Dogg and 2 Chainz at the 2014 NBA All-Star Weekend. He also created videos for Complex, including one where he tried Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s intense workout diet. Now, all eyes are on his personal life as netizens try to figure out who Sean is dating these days.

Source: Mega

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Who is Sean Evans dating?

Sean’s dating life really hit the internet in February 2024 when reports linked him to Melissa Stratton, an adult film performer. According to TMZ, Sean and Melissa were spotted together during Super Bowl LVIII weekend in Las Vegas. The outlet noted that Melissa had posted several photos of herself and Sean on social media, and the pictures looked “cozy” enough to spark dating talk.

However, the romance was short-lived. Sean and Melissa debuted their relationship at the Super Bowl and broke up only days later. A source told TMZ that Sean called her up on Valentine’s Day and ended things, telling her he wanted to call it quits because of the media attention they were getting.

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Melissa later addressed the split herself. When TMZ asked whether her line of work caused the breakup, she confirmed it did. “Yeah definitely. We had conversations about it. It makes sense,” Melissa explained. “We talked about what I did before [the breakup]. I was always concerned with his image and how it would affect him, and he said it was OK. It’s all good.”

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Sean has not publicly announced that he is dating anyone right now. He keeps his personal life very private, which makes every romance rumor spread quickly. Before Melissa, Sean was publicly linked to Natasha Alexis Martinez, a former Miss California USA and television host. Sean and Natasha may have started dating around 2018, but they did not speak much publicly about the relationship. By late 2022, Natasha had posted photos with another man.

Why do folks think Sean Evans is dating Keke Palmer?

Sean’s name also got tied to Keke Palmer after their viral Hot Ones episode in 2025. Keke brought up the fact that Sean had called her one of his favorite guests and admitted he had a crush on her during a Chicken Shop Date crossover. During the bit, Keke asked Sean, “Maybe we could just have a quick smooch to see if there’s a spark.” Sean replied, “Let’s do it, let’s do it.” After the kiss, Keke joked, “The spark was sparking,” while Sean said, “When I’m dying, and my life flashes before my eyes, I’ll have that snapshot.”