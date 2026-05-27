Sean Evans and Keke Palmer’s Flirtation Shows How Much Legitimate Chemistry They Have "He's down bad for her...Love it!" By Chrissy Bobic Published May 27 2026, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Sometimes, celebrity crushes and flirtations don't go beyond what people initially see in an interview or on the red carpet. But for Keke Palmer and Hot Ones star Sean Evans's flirting, it's something that their respective fans have been keeping a close eye on. And after Keke had Sean on her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, the reactions to the pair flirting were even more positive than before.

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Could there actually be something there between Sean and Keke, though, or is this more of a harmless celebrity flirtation? For Sean's part, he has said some things that make it seem like he would want to go for it with Keke, full send. But Keke does seem to have chemistry with almost anyone she interacts with. Still, people are absolutely shipping these two.

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Sean Evans and Keke Palmer's flirting has people shipping them.

Keke has been on Hot Ones as a guest three times. However, it wasn't until her 2025 appearance that the pair kissed to see if their chemistry is legit. Before that, in 2023, Chris appeared on Chicken Shop Date and admitted to host Amelia Dimoldenberg that he had a celebrity crush on Keke. So when he appeared on Keke's podcast, they brought up the flirting and, in doing so, the pair flirted some more.

"There's a lot of reasons that you're a great guest," Sean told Keke in the episode, when she asks what makes her a good Hot Ones guest. "But you're obviously very charismatic, you're smart, you're beautiful. You have a way of talking about the stuff that you do, you know, you'll say something smart or thoughtful. And then, you'll provide an example from your career."

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Keke also admitted to Sean during the podcast episode that people want to see them together "all the time." And when Sean said his "dream" for when they're older is to have a morning talk show, essentially. To that, Keke replied, "We're Sonny and Cher." Clearly, they aren't doing anything to dispel the rumors that there is something there between them.

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According to some fans, there might as well be wedding bells in Keke and Sean's future. On a Reddit post about the flirting between the two of them over the years, some users speculated on how real the flirtation is, while others shared their hopes that Sean and Keke might actually get together at some point.

Sean Evans was telling Keke Palmer how big of a CRUSH he had on Left Eye from TLC growing up so Keke made sure to remind him she played Chilli in the TLC movie 😭👀



“I played Chilli in the TLC movie, close enough”



“Absolutely close enough, from where I sit” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MWOKlQlH1a — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) May 26, 2026

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"He's down bad for her ... Love it!" One Redditor commented. Another wrote, "Get married already." "Goddamnit they are so cute together!!" Someone else commented on the post. "Do it! Whatever y'all want, just do it!"

Keke Palmer and Sean Evans did kiss once.