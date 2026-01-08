Fox News Host Sean Hannity Is Hoping to Make Millions From Selling His Florida House Sean Hannity is staying in Florida but selling one of his 900 properties. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 8 2026, 9:23 a.m. ET Source: Mega

According to USA Today, Fox News host Sean Hannity fled New York City for the warmth of Florida back in January 2024. The conservative pundit shared the big news on his iHeartRadio show, revealing that he was currently broadcasting from his new digs. He cited the Sunshine State's kind reception and shared right-leaning views.

Although he already owned a house in Palm Beach, a law prevented the pundit from broadcasting from a residence. He didn't reveal where his new house was, but did say he was enjoying chatting with the locals. "It's funny because I actually went out a number of days and met a lot of people," said Sean. "There wasn't one person that didn't like me." Two years later, Sean has put a huge Florida home on the market. Here's what we know.

Sean Hannity is trying to make a ton of money off his Florida home.

It's unclear how many houses Sean owns in Florida, but Realtor.com reported he is selling a property he purchased in November 2024. It sits on an exclusive road, which is known as Billionaires Row. Sean purchased it for $23.5 million and has listed it for $44.9 million. That's nearly double the original cost.

The 13,000-square-foot waterfront mansion is located in the affluent community of Manalapan and boasts an impressive eight bedrooms. It sits on a 1.86-acre plot and is described as having "unparalleled scale, serenity, and architectural presence." There are seven bedrooms in the main house and one in a guest cottage. Sean is throwing in all of the furniture for anyone who can afford a home like this but can't swing the beds needed to fill it.

The property has been upgraded with brand-new flooring, redesigned bathrooms, a reimagined primary wine, a climate-controlled wine room, and a smart home system. "The people who buy in Manalapan can buy anywhere in the world," said local real estate agent Nick Malinosky, of The Exclusive Group at Douglas Elliman.

@glenprimak Fox News host Sean Hannity reportedly just relisted one of Manalapan, Florida’s most headline-worthy trophy homes — and the price jump is what everyone’s going to talk about. He bought it a little over a year ago for $23.5M… and now it’s listed for just under $45M. Here’s why this one is different: A true trophy waterfront setup with private beachfront + Intracoastal frontage on the same property — sunrise over the ocean, sunset by the dock. Around 13,000 square feet, 8 bedrooms, plus a detached ocean-side guest cottage for visitors who want their own space. And the outdoor living is on another level: lush resort-style grounds, multiple entertaining zones, a grotto-style pool that runs under the terrace, and a private dock for effortless boating days. It’s also being offered fully furnished (rare at this level) — basically a turnkey trophy estate. Want the full listing + complete photo tour? DM ME “LINK” and I’ll send it to you! ♬ Sunrise - Official Sound Studio

Sean Hannity is reportedly worth millions.

Sean reportedly has a net worth of $250 million. This primarily comes from his years-long career as a broadcaster, both in radio and television, and now as a podcaster as well. He is also the author of several best-selling books.