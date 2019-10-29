Here's Everything We Know So Far About 'The Curse of Oak Island's 7th Season

If you've ever dreamed of leaving it all behind to dig the earth for hidden treasures hoping to one day come into a massive fortune, we understand.

And while we can't exactly recommend packing a suitcase and setting off to Oak Island, where treasures like Marie Antoinette's jewels and Shakespeare's never-before-seen manuscripts lie, we can say with confidence that you might enjoy History's series The Curse of Oak Island, where brothers Marty and Rick Lagina strive to unearth buried treasures.

In fact, they've been at this quest since 2014, when viewers first started tuning into their expeditions along Oak Island, a small private isle on the south shore of Nova Scotia. So, will there be a Season 7 of The Curse of Oak Island? Keep reading to find out.

Will there be a Season 7 of The Curse of Oak Island? "When the digging gets tough, will the tough stop digging?" asks Curse of Oak Island's official Twitter page. Luckily, for all of us fans of The Goonies, who've long dreamed of finding a buried treasure, the answer is no.

Indeed, The Curse of Oak Island is returning to History Channel for a two-hour special premiere on Nov. 5. "Holy Shamoley!" as the brothers say on the show — fans cannot wait.

"Can't wait for the new season," writes one enthusiastic viewer on Twitter. "Greatly looking forward to what you discover this time." Another adds, "Great show! I've learned so much about the Templars, and [the] history behind Oak Island, it's fascinating. I hope they find what they're looking for this season!"

Here's everything we know about Season 7 so far. While the Lagina brothers have been striving to find buried treasures in Oak Island for the past five years, Rick and Marty are confident that greatness is just along the horizon.

According to the network's synopsis, Season 7's two-hour premiere will watch "Rick, Marty and the team return to the island determined to honor Dan's legacy by solving the centuries-old mystery once and for all." To kick off their quest, they are seeking a ship "buried in the swamp."

For those who need a quick refresher on Dan Blankenship, whose legacy the brothers are striving to honor, he was a 95-year-old "giant of this Oak Island quest" who spent half a century chasing treasures on Oak, and died in March 2019. This year will be the team's first exploring Oak Island without Dan.

The eponymous "curse" of Oak Island has it that seven men will die in pursuit of the Oak Island treasure before it's able to be found. Six men have perished in the search to date, but we wonder if Dan's passing will count to move the Lagina brothers' quest forward.

"This year is different," Marty tells Rick. "That's because Dan's lost to us. But his presence certainly remains. He was quite a guy." Later he adds, "I don't think even yet the impact of Dan being gone, I don't think I quite understand it yet. It was a privilege to know him. There will not be a single day where we don't miss him."