'Never Have I Ever' Is the Realistic Teen Comedy Show You Never Knew You Needed

Mindy was approached by Netflix to write a semi-autobiographical series , but she told NPR that doing so would have drudged up "incredibly embarrassing" memories that would be "too painful" to relive on the show. Instead, she used some of her real life experiences as inspiration and a team of like-minded writers, including co-creator Lang Fisher, to create lovable characters with multiple layers to them.

Never Have I Ever is now streaming on Netflix.