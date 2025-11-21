Here's What President Trump Meant When He Accused Democrats of "Seditious Behavior" The president seems to believe he has total control over the military. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 21 2025, 10:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Anyone who has followed Donald Trump's two presidencies closely is likely aware that he isn't a huge fan of the Democratic Party. Even by that standard, though, his comments on Nov. 20 left some people shocked. In those comments, the president suggested that some members of the Democratic Party were guilty of "seditious behavior" because they had recorded videos in which they encouraged members of the military not to obey illegal orders.

Following the controversy around Trump's comments, many people wanted to better understand exactly what he meant. Here's what we know.



What did Trump mean when he accused Democrats of "seditious behavior"?

In a post on Truth Social on Nov. 20, Trump said that the Democrats should be put on trial and maybe even killed for their remarks. “It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand — We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET,” he wrote in a post.

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???” the president added in a second post. "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" he added in a third. Given that the president said Democrats were guilty of seditious behavior several times, many naturally wanted to understand what that word means.

Merriam-Webster's dictionary defines sedition as "incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority." In essence, then, Trump was saying that the Democrats who were encouraging military members not to obey illegal orders were guilty of treason because Trump believes that he has the authority to order the military to do pretty much whatever he wants.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.



The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.



Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025 Source: X/@SenatorSlotkin

The video itself did not say that the military should never obey the president, which would be more openly rebellious, but instead pointed out that the military swears an oath not to follow illegal orders, and is not loyal to President Trump but to the U.S. Constitution. Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who served in the military, posted the video, and it includes several other voices who also served.

“We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now. Americans trust their military, but that trust is at risk,” said the Democratic lawmakers, which included Slotkin, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Reps. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, and Jason Crow of Colorado.