34 Students Who "Hilariously Trolled" Their High Schools With Creative Yearbook Quotes

These incredibly creative students delighted the internet with their yearbook quotes.

Mustafa Gatollari - Author
By

Aug. 23 2023, Updated 10:41 a.m. ET

High school is funny in a way that a lot of RPGs are funny. You level up your characters by fighting enemies in these small areas for hours and hours to beat this big bad, boss. Then, once that's done, you go out into another area of the game that eventually leads you to the World Map and you realize, "Wow, this game is a heck of a lot bigger than I imagined."

That's what high school was like for me: everything seems like such a big deal and then, once you get to college and start working multiple part-time jobs to save money, you realize that all of the stuff you dealt with in high school was petty and not worth your time.

Something that these high school seniors figured out before they walked to get their diplomas. I mean, why else would the treat the "sanctity of the yearbook" with such irreverence?

1. Why indeed?

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"Why fall in love when you can fall asleep?"

2. The name struggle is real.

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"Just give me my diploma and pronounce my name correctly."

3. Good to know, kid.

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"In this photo I'm not wearing pants."

4. Jacob, I like where your head is at.

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"Money can't buy happiness, but it can buy Taco Bell, which is basically the same thing."

5. You've got a point.

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"Eagles may soar in the clouds, but weasels never get sucked into jet engines."

6. All caps for emphasis.

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"No I didn't shower with it on."

7. "Unknown."

beadcadfadffb
Source: Imgur

"I've never done c------ ... but it smells good!"

8. The boldest of claims.

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"I don't wish I was Beyonce, Beyonce wishes she was me."

9. Bri will never live that theft down.

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"Bri, if you see this, I want my sweatshirt back."

10. This is just brilliant.

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"IF your loved one has been diagnosed with mesothelioma you are entitled to a cash compensation."

11. So sweet.

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"I didn't choose the thug life; my mom picked it out of me."

12. I should start rocking a turban.

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"My hairline might be worse than LeBron's but you'll never know."

13. You can just get it legally changed, you know...

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"If you're reading this in 10 years and my last names not Leto, I failed."

14. It's why I go dumpster diving in Alpine.

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"I'm trash, but like high quality trash. The kind of trash rich white people have, like crumpled up hundred dollar bills and caviar leftovers."

15. But...that's not a change at all.

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"Well I still have no friends."

16. A self aware man.

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"If you can't afford pizza, you can't afford me!"

17. Ohoo! I love Easter Eggs...oh....

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

This student left a reference from The Office.

18. The conspiracy theory thickens...

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"The illuminati is literally just me, a bunch of horses, and Barack Obama."

19. Am alive, can confirm.

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"Life's like a box of chocolates - sometimes you get punched in the face."

20. It sets the mood.

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"I like to listen to 'The Wheels on the Bus go Round and Round' when I'm driving because I can relate to it."

21. It be like that sometimes.

Embedded Image
Source: imgur

"If the world is my oyster, then I must have an allergy to shellfish."

22. Oh yes he did.

Embedded Image
Source: twitter

"Of course I dress well. I didn't spend all that time in the closet for nothing."

23. Thanks for putting that on the record.

Embedded Image
Source: instagram

"Yes I was born on a Tuesday. No, my brother's names aren't Wednesday and Monday."

24. Same, same, same.

Embedded Image
Source: twitter

"I've learned to say here when the teacher hesitates while taking attendance."

25. This man knows what he's talking about.

Embedded Image
Source: twitter

"Brush, we graduated just to go to school again."

26. The truth is out.

Embedded Image
Source: twitter

"I hate having to explain to everyone why I wear a hijab but if everyone must know: Voldemort has possessed me and his face is living on the back of my head."

27. Don't we all, Joseph?

Embedded Image
Source: twitter

"I love me a good pancake."

28. My head hurts, man.

Embedded Image
Source: twitter

Something of a riddle.

29. Thanks for clearing that up, siblings.

Embedded Image
Source: twitter

A triple team.

30. Can't get roasted with the thing you roast yourself with.

Embedded Image
Source: twitter

"I hear everything."

31. *Slow clap*.

Embedded Image
Source: twitter

"I got kicked out of Hogwarts for using black magic."

32. I know how it feels, bro.

Embedded Image
Source: twitter

"When it comes to random security checks, I always win. Always."

33. #Twinning.

Embedded Image
Source: twitter

These twins took a friendly jab at each other.

34. That thought haunts me, constantly.

Embedded Image
Source: twitter

I wish I was as cool as these kids in high school.

