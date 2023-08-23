34 Students Who "Hilariously Trolled" Their High Schools With Creative Yearbook Quotes
These incredibly creative students delighted the internet with their yearbook quotes.
High school is funny in a way that a lot of RPGs are funny. You level up your characters by fighting enemies in these small areas for hours and hours to beat this big bad, boss. Then, once that's done, you go out into another area of the game that eventually leads you to the World Map and you realize, "Wow, this game is a heck of a lot bigger than I imagined."
That's what high school was like for me: everything seems like such a big deal and then, once you get to college and start working multiple part-time jobs to save money, you realize that all of the stuff you dealt with in high school was petty and not worth your time.
Something that these high school seniors figured out before they walked to get their diplomas. I mean, why else would the treat the "sanctity of the yearbook" with such irreverence?
1. Why indeed?
"Why fall in love when you can fall asleep?"
2. The name struggle is real.
"Just give me my diploma and pronounce my name correctly."
3. Good to know, kid.
"In this photo I'm not wearing pants."
4. Jacob, I like where your head is at.
"Money can't buy happiness, but it can buy Taco Bell, which is basically the same thing."
5. You've got a point.
"Eagles may soar in the clouds, but weasels never get sucked into jet engines."
6. All caps for emphasis.
"No I didn't shower with it on."
7. "Unknown."
"I've never done c------ ... but it smells good!"
8. The boldest of claims.
"I don't wish I was Beyonce, Beyonce wishes she was me."
9. Bri will never live that theft down.
"Bri, if you see this, I want my sweatshirt back."
10. This is just brilliant.
"IF your loved one has been diagnosed with mesothelioma you are entitled to a cash compensation."
11. So sweet.
"I didn't choose the thug life; my mom picked it out of me."
12. I should start rocking a turban.
"My hairline might be worse than LeBron's but you'll never know."
13. You can just get it legally changed, you know...
"If you're reading this in 10 years and my last names not Leto, I failed."
14. It's why I go dumpster diving in Alpine.
"I'm trash, but like high quality trash. The kind of trash rich white people have, like crumpled up hundred dollar bills and caviar leftovers."
15. But...that's not a change at all.
"Well I still have no friends."
16. A self aware man.
"If you can't afford pizza, you can't afford me!"
17. Ohoo! I love Easter Eggs...oh....
This student left a reference from The Office.
18. The conspiracy theory thickens...
"The illuminati is literally just me, a bunch of horses, and Barack Obama."
19. Am alive, can confirm.
"Life's like a box of chocolates - sometimes you get punched in the face."
20. It sets the mood.
"I like to listen to 'The Wheels on the Bus go Round and Round' when I'm driving because I can relate to it."
21. It be like that sometimes.
"If the world is my oyster, then I must have an allergy to shellfish."
22. Oh yes he did.
"Of course I dress well. I didn't spend all that time in the closet for nothing."
23. Thanks for putting that on the record.
"Yes I was born on a Tuesday. No, my brother's names aren't Wednesday and Monday."
24. Same, same, same.
"I've learned to say here when the teacher hesitates while taking attendance."
25. This man knows what he's talking about.
"Brush, we graduated just to go to school again."
26. The truth is out.
"I hate having to explain to everyone why I wear a hijab but if everyone must know: Voldemort has possessed me and his face is living on the back of my head."
27. Don't we all, Joseph?
"I love me a good pancake."
28. My head hurts, man.
Something of a riddle.
29. Thanks for clearing that up, siblings.
A triple team.
30. Can't get roasted with the thing you roast yourself with.
"I hear everything."
31. *Slow clap*.
"I got kicked out of Hogwarts for using black magic."
32. I know how it feels, bro.
"When it comes to random security checks, I always win. Always."
33. #Twinning.
These twins took a friendly jab at each other.
34. That thought haunts me, constantly.
I wish I was as cool as these kids in high school.