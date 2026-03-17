TikToker Serena Neel Has a Very Loving Husband Who Supports Her Career "I had a freaking parking ticket. So I pick up the parking ticket and it was a note!” By Ivy Griffith Published March 17 2026, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @serenaneel

Most of the time, when you see influencers strike it big, their family lives eventually take center stage. But for TikToker Serena Neel, her content has stayed relatively focused on travel and lifestyle. Her husband, Thomas Kirk Dale, has mostly avoided the spotlight.

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But that doesn't mean he's unsupportive. In fact, in 2025, he made big career moves to support Serena's content creation, and it warms the heart to know just how much he backs his wife and her TikTok career. Here's what we know about Serena's husband, Thomas.

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Here's what we know about Serena Neel's husband.

Thomas works in software development, or at least he did until 2025. And the way he and Serena met is one of those adorable stories that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. In a TikTok video in 2022, Serena opened up about their meeting.

She shared, "We met in a parking lot. There were two empty parking stalls right next to each other at the university library where we went to school, and we parked in them at the same time. We were staring at each other. He got out of his car and walked away, and I was like, ‘Well, never seeing him again.’

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"And I didn’t get out of my car because I was in a very bad mood. It was at like 5 p.m. and I got back to my car at 1 a.m. and I had a freaking parking ticket. So I pick up the parking ticket and it was a note!” (excerpts via Just Jared).

“It said, ‘Hey, you’re way cute. Let’s go out sometime.’ I was like, ‘Girllll. Who leaves notes on cars? I’ve never known anyone that that’s happened to.’ I was like, ‘Well, I’ll text him. What’s going to happen?’ Well, we fell in love!” And it gets cuter. He proposed by recreating the note and writing, “Hey, you’re way cute! Let’s get married sometime!” They've been married since 2018, and seem to be living happily ever after.

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In 2025, Thomas decided to focus on supporting Serena's career.

According to his LinkedIn, 2025 became the year when Thomas shifted his career plans to support Serena's content creation dream. He announced plans to leave his role as vice president of partnerships at Engine, a travel booking platform. Thomas started the post, which he shared in August 2025, "I'm leaving Engine. But this isn't that kind of post."

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He went on to say, "One year ago, I joined to build partnerships from scratch. Less than nine months in, we smashed through a nine-figure booking run rate. Last month was our best ever. So was last quarter. Hell, partnerships now drives 35 percent + of new clients! The team I'm leaving behind is the strongest I've ever built. This was my best year of work, period. Which is exactly why I can leave."

Serena needed help with her content, and Thomas answered the call. He added, "My wife built a platform with millions of followers while I was heads-down building my career. She never asked me to slow down. Just quietly built something far more impressive than anything I've done while also being my rock for the last six years. Recently, her business hit an inflection point. Fortunately, she knows a half-decent operator and called in a favor. Of course, it's me."

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