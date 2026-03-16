Camelworks's Fans Pay Tribute to the Youtuber — What Happened to Him? "Never thought l'd see a message like this. Used to watch his videos and learn plenty of lore from him. Rest in Peace." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 16 2026, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@camelworks_official

When fans of the Youtuber named Camelworks, whose real name is Mackenzie Rowles, woke up to social media posts about the creator's death on March 14, 2026, many wondered what had happened to him. He was known for making content about the deep lore behind games like Elder Scrolls and Skyrim.

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Camelworks videos weren't as much about his playing as they were about explaining, which is why some fans preferred his videos over others'. Some even wrote in a Reddit thread that they would watch Camelworks's videos and "fall asleep to him" many nights. So when those fans learned of his death, they were shocked and quick to ask what happened to Camelworks.

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What happened to Camelworks?

Another creator by the name of FudgeMuppet, who knew Camelworks outside of YouTube, shared the news on Instagram, which is how word spread quickly about Camelworks's death. FudgeMuppet wrote that Camelworks "passed away" and that family and friends had already participated in a celebration of life for the late YouTuber.

"It was a beautiful final send-off for an amazing guy who touched the lives of so many people, not only those he loved, helped, and laughed with personally, but the millions of viewers he reached online through hundreds of videos he obsessively worked on throughout his years," FudgeMuppet wrote. "Mackenzie's ashes were scattered in his favourite spot in a beautiful national park he loved to visit."

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No other details were provided about what happened to Camelworks and what led to his death. However, in the days and weeks leading up to his death, Camelworks didn't reveal any details about an illness or health problem he was dealing with. As far as fans are concerned, Camelworks's death came as a total shock.

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Camelworks's last Instagram post was from November 2025. He shared a handful of photos and wrote in the caption that he had been invited by Amazon to a special screening of the Fallout Season 2 premiere. It's possible that Camelworks was battling a diagnosis he hadn't disclosed to fans. However, at this time, his family wants privacy, per FudgeMuppet's Instagram post.

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Camelworks had a heart attack in 2024.

In 2024, Camelworks shared a rare glimpse into his personal life with his fans and followers. He posted on Instagram that he had a "heart attack for 16 hours." As a result, he had to go to the hospital. Camelworks wrote in his post at the time that he experienced dizziness and lightheadedness that got worse over the course of those 16 hours. He was treated at the hospital and went home afterward.