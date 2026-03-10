JustJules's Followers Think They Know What Happened to the Influencer Before Her Hospital Stay "Sorry for the low energy lol I feel sick." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 10 2026, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Nothing makes a fandom for a content creator go wild more than an unexpected selfie or video from a hospital room. So when the YouTuber known as JustJules, whose real name is Emma Soteras, shared a video of herself in a hospital bed, hooked up to oxygen, her fans and followers went a little wild wondering what happened to JustJules.

Emma shared the same video on both her Instagram account and TikTok account. While some of her supporters left comments of well wishes, others questioned what happened. Then came the rumors from other users who were sure that Emma had been involved in a car accident. Or was it a serious flu-like illness or something far worse? There were immediately some wild theories floating around about what happened to land her in the hospital.

What happened to JustJules?

In her video that she posted on Instagram and TikTok, Emma explains, "Hi guys. I know Angelo and Jenny are dating now, which is awesome. I'm so happy for them. But I'm in the hospital right now, so I won't be posting real-time videos. I'll be posting drops. Love you guys." Her comment about Angelo and Jenny is in reference to her friends and fellow creators who made their relationship official around the same time that Emma was admitted to the hospital.

In fact, Angelo posted a video on his own TikTok where he commends Emma for congratulating him and Jenny, but says that Emma "should be resting." Although Emma doesn't explain why she is in the hospital, it appears to be something non-life-threatening, like a flu-like illness. She wrote in the caption of her Instagram video, "I will be OK. Trying to figure it out but I am sure with meds I will feel better."

Before Emma posted her hospital videos on social media, she shared one from an airport. In the caption, she wrote that she was feeling "low energy." In her first hospital room video, she notes in text on the screen that she is in Colorado. Although some of her followers were immediately concerned about what happened to her, it looks like she got the medical attention she needed for something that probably isn't too serious.

Was JustJules in a car accident?

After Emma, as JustJules, posted her initial videos about her hospital stay, some of her fans feared the worst. And their concerns weren't eased any when some users started commenting that Emma was in a car accident. They even shared screenshots of an alleged statement about Emma being in a car accident and suffering wounds from a drunk driver being at fault in the accident.