'Skyrim' Grandma Shirley Curry Says She’s Tired of "All the Little Kid" Gamers Amid Retirement "I will be leaving a vlog once in a while when I have something to talk to you guys about," she explained. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 30 2025, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@ShirleyCurryTheOlderGamer

Some of the more popular and high-profile social media gamers might be part of the Gen Z crowd, but there are much younger and much older gamers who have left their mark in their own ways. The latter end of that is the Skyrim gamer, Shirley Curry, who is also affectionately referred to as the "Skyrim grandma." In a YouTube video she uploaded on Sept. 29, 2025, she announced her official retirement.

Article continues below advertisement

She says in her video that, at 89 years old, she is ready to call it quits with the game and with trying to discover new things about it. She also cites a younger fan base and younger players making the game less fun for her now, after about 15 years of gaming. Over the years, Shirley amassed more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube and even started her own merch shop to monetize her fame as a gamer. Now, when it comes to Skyrim at least, that part of her life is over.

Article continues below advertisement

'Skyrim' Grandma Shirley Curry announced her retirement from gaming.

Shirley says in her video that she still hopes to connect with her "older" fans, which appears to mean older in age. She explains in her announcement about her retirement that she is no longer having fun playing Skyrim through new stories, and she gets bored more easily. For her, the time has come to stop playing the game altogether.

"I may make one or two or three [Skyrim stories] with a new character and then I'm bored again," Shirley says in her video. "So that's why I'm going to stop uploading anything to do with Skyrim." She goes on to explain, "I'm tired, I'm not having any fun with it anymore, probably because of all the little kids on there. All I get is 'Hi Grandma, I love you Grandma.' That isn't what I'm spending my time making and uploading videos for."

Article continues below advertisement

It sounds like she might be open to playing other games and uploading videos of that content at some point, though. And the comments under the announcement about her Skyrim retirement know that the gamer grandma has dedicated fans willing to watch her play something else, or nothing at all, if that's what she prefers.

Article continues below advertisement

"Don't let people try and pressure you to come back to making Skyrim videos unless it's really something you truly want to do," someone commented. "You shouldn't feel obligated to make these videos for other people." Others thanked Shirley for her years of content before her Skyrim retirement.

'Skyrim' Grandma Shirley Curry has a blog for fans to follow.