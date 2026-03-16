What Happened to Eggs by Toya? It Appears That She'll Be Offline for a While "Your baby daddy is holding you down bae.” By Tatayana Yomary Published March 16 2026, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@eggsbytoya

If you’re well-versed in TikTok’s food community #FoodTok, the name Eggs by Toya likely sounds familiar. Toya, known for popularizing various cooking videos and recipes, mainly egg-related dishes, has earned over 140,000 likes and nearly 6,000 followers.

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In the food world, it’s common for creators to have beef. Whether there are issues with recipes, nasty remarks, or simply catty behavior between people, there’s always drama to explore. However, based on the most recent posts on Eggs by Toya’s page, it appears that she won’t be around for a while. So, what happened to Eggs by Toya? Here’s what we know.

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What happened to Eggs by Toya?

Eggs by Toya is said to be behind bars. In a March 13, 2026, video posted to her account, her baby father shared a message with followers. The on-screen text reads, “Eggs by Toya got arrested this morning while on her breakfast deliveries after she got caught with a gun. It’s all good. Your baby daddy is holding you down bae.”

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In the video, Toya’s baby father addresses followers by sharing the news of her arrest and assures folks that everything will be OK. “It’s all good because she left me with the recipes and everything so I’m going to take over,” her baby father said. “I’m going to hold it down for her. He goes on to say that he will be releasing “Free Egga by Toya” merchandise very soon. “I got y’all,” he said. “Just let me know what you want to buy.”

Toya’s baby father also took a moment to address haters online, mainly Josiah, a food critic, who had negative things to say about Toya’s cooking. “I ain’t worried about none of that rah-rah s--t y’all doing on the internet. You know that [food] was good. If it wasn’t good, Josiah wouldn’t have come through to take another bit. Why would you come twice? He rated the food 6 out of 10. But I’m going to ask him about it.”

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When will Eggs by Toya be released from jail?

Unfortunately, there is no information at this time about her arrest. Her baby father seems to be keeping information close to the chest as the situation persists.

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However, given that there was some tension between Josiah, Toya, and her baby father, TikTok users believe that her arrest may be connected to their drama. “Hmm, y'all threatened Josiah for one, and 'free someone' and 'caught with a gun' shouldn’t be in the same sentence,” one person commented.

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In previous posts, Toya attempted to remedy the situation with Josiah by asking him is she could remake his order. However, during the week of March 9, 2026, Josiah shared a video of him meeting up with Toya’s baby's father to try another dish; it appears he was forced to say he liked the food

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Interestingly, things took a turn once Josiah got wind of Toya’s comments online, which seemed to threaten him. In one post, she told him to “run up" if he has a problem.