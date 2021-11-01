Fans Want to Know What Happened to Seymour From 'Hoarding: Buried Alive'

When it comes to the TLC show Hoarding: Buried Alive, fans get a look inside of someone's home as well as their mind. Many of the people featured have trouble throwing things away even though they're broken or have no use, or they're constantly shopping or otherwise bringing things into their home. This leads to them having homes full of objects that make it difficult to navigate their own space.

But one person who has really stuck with Hoarding viewers is Seymour. The former surgeon had a really bad roach infestation. And along with his health issues, it didn't look good for him. Even now, fans are still concerned. The episode aired years ago, but are there any updates about where he is now? Here's what we know.

To help him get past this chapter of his life, Seymour's children and their spouses all tried over the years to get him to clean up his home. But it never worked, and his home continued to get worse over time. In fact, it got so bad that the cockroach infestation followed him wherever he went, even when he would leave the home. His daughter-in-law said that she got an infestation from him when he visited her.

We first met Seymour in a Season 8 episode of the TLC show in March 2014. Living in Philadelphia, he was a retired orthopedic surgeon whose hoarding led to a huge cockroach infestation in his home. It turned out that he'd started bringing things into his home more than a decade earlier, after going through a tough divorce with the mother of his children.

Is there an update about Seymour from 'Hoarding: Buried Alive'?

Unfortunately, not much is known about what happened to Seymour after the show aside from the update that was given at the end of the Hoarding episode. But on the bright side, that update was a positive one. It said that he ended up moving into a retirement home and he began building a relationship with his granddaughter in a clean space. That aired back in 2014, and it's unclear what's going on with him and his family now.

Some people in the comments of a clip on YouTube said that Seymour's retirement home allows him to have an "apartment"-style home to himself that allows him to have his own space. And that same comment section is full of people wishing him the best. Many people are talking about how sad his living situation was and that it looked like he genuinely wanted the help after years of turning his kids away.