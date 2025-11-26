Remember the ShamWow Guy? He Wants to Clean up the State of Texas The ShamWow Guy wants to "soak up the swamp." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 26 2025, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: The ShamWow Guy

Kids these days will never understand the thrill of catching an insane product being advertised on late-night television. The items being shoved in our faces in the wee hours of the morning became known as "As Seen on TV." They included, but were not limited to, the Magic Bullet, Microwave Pasta Boat, the Dump Dinners cookbook, and numerous extra sharp knives. Does anyone need the ability to cut an entire can?

Most of the time, these products were being peddled by individuals whose energy was unmatched by us mere mortals. The commercials often featured someone asking insane questions about our organizational skills or our inability to clean. Viewers were often getting yelled at by a well-meaning "creator." One of the whackier people in the game was definitely the ShamWow Guy, who just wanted us to clean up our messes more efficiently. Where is he now? Here's what we know.

Source: The ShamWow Guy The ShamWow Guy as a "woke buster."

Vince Shlomi, aka the ShamWow Guy, is running for Congress in Texas.

Apparently, the ShamWow Guy, whose real name is Offer Vince Shlomi, is hoping to "soak up the swamp" by running for a House seat in Texas, reports The Hill. Shlomi, who is running as a Republican, told Fox News Digital that he plans to "destroy wokeism," as a tribute to the late Charlie Kirk. The former late-night television huckster described Kirk as a "woke buster."

The 61-year-old Israeli-American will be up against Congressman John Carter, R-Texas, the 84-year-old incumbent who is seeking re-election in the district. Shlomi is one of five candidates competing in the primary. One thing that might put a damper on his campaign is the fact that Shlomi once spent an evening behind bars.

Why did the ShamWow Guy go to jail?

Shlomi was arrested in February 2009 following an incident with a sex worker. According to a police report obtained by NBC News, Shlomi hired a sex worker while he was living in Miami, Fla. While the two were kissing, the woman reportedly bit Shlomi's tongue and wouldn't let go. He struck the woman with his fists, which resulted in the two getting arrested and subsequently charged with aggravated battery. Prosecutors didn't press charges, and Shlomi significantly cut down on the booze.

Two years later, Shlomi was hit with a lawsuit by Jennifer Kosinski, a customer service rep and personal assistant for the salesman. Kosinski worked for Shlomi from July 2009 to April 2010 and alleged he "stalked and emotionally abused her, forced her to be at his constant 'beck and call,' and made sexual advances and offered to buy her eggs," according to the New York Daily News.