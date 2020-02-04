We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Shannen Doherty Opened up in the Past About How Her Cancer Affected Her Plans to Have Kids

Decades after making the news for her abrupt firing from the role of Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, actress Shannen Doherty is once again making headlines — but for a much more serious reason. The actress revealed on Good Morning America on Feb. 4 that her breast cancer had returned just two years after beating the deadly disease for the first time.

Shannen's cancer is now Stage 4, which is a deadly diagnosis. The actress bravely opened up about working on the 90210 reboot in the summer of 2019 to prove to others that a Stage 4 diagnosis isn't an immediate death sentence.  

With the reveal of her cancer's return, many are wondering about Shannen's personal life. Does Shannon Doherty have children? Read on for the poignant remarks the actress made about motherhood, and the details of her three marriages.