Shannen Doherty Opened up in the Past About How Her Cancer Affected Her Plans to Have Kids

The now-48-year-old said that she could not get pregnant on her own as a result of what her body had been through from the cancer treatment.

"It’s not possible [for me to get pregnant] because I can’t get out of menopause," she explained. "That would require estrogen, and I’m choosing not to take hormone pills — I can’t risk those levels coming up."

Shannen said that she and her husband of eight years, Kurt Iswarienko, were considering other options to grow their family.