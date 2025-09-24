Fans Get Spicy After Shaq Attends Sophie Rain's 21st Birthday Party in Las Vegas "Shaq looks like someone’s PawPaw trying to be cool at the grandkid’s basement party." By Niko Mann Published Sept. 24 2025, 3:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of former professional NBA star Shaquille O'Neal (Shaq) are upset after he attended the 21st birthday party of OnlyFans star Sophie Rain. The adult content creator celebrated her birthday in Las Vegas, Nev., and she shared footage of the two partying on social media.

Shaq is more than 30 years older than Sophie, who is allegedly a virgin. He is also known for being a ladies' man and for cheating on his ex-wife, Basketball Wives creator Shaunie Henderson. The former couple has four children together — Shareef, Shaqir, Amirah, and Me'arah. Shaq is also the stepfather to Shaunie's son, Myles, and he shares another child, Taahirah, with his ex, Arnetta Yardbourgh, per People.

Source: Mega / Instagram / @sophieraiin

Shaq attends Sophie Rain's 21st birthday party in Las Vegas.

Sophie shared a picture as well as a video of herself celebrating her 21st birthday in Las Vegas with Shaq. In the pictures, she is giving the middle finger while sitting on Shaq's lap in a see-through dress. She captioned the post, "Look who i ran into on my birthday!!"

In another post, she shared a video of the duo as Shaq DJ'd and she bounced around next to him. The post was captioned, "Celebrating my 21st birthday in Vegas with Shaq."

look who i ran into on my birthday !! pic.twitter.com/Gju11RH3Dd — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) September 22, 2025

Many fans were less than thrilled with the posts, and they reacted in the comment section. One fan replied, "You mean guess who run through you." Another fan asked, "How much he pay you?" "This is straight diabolical," added another. "Shaq be everywhere like he’s collecting side quests we don’t know about," noted one. "I bet Shaq was real creepy lol," chimed in another. "Oh Man.. shaq shouldn't do this," added one X user. "SHAQ DON’T DO IT." "Glad to see u kept it classy," joked another.

Under the video, users also left comments. "Imagine being a 53-year-old man at a club DJing instead of being home with your family," wrote one fan. "This actually looks really lame," replied another. "Shaq looks like someone’s PawPaw trying to be cool at the grandkid’s basement party," joked another. "D-mn, thinking about a famous old a-s man gooning to some OnlyFans girl and then proudly showing up to her party gives one pause, to say the least."

celebrating my 21st birthday in Vegas with Shaq 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Zkwvcn7IQA — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) September 22, 2025

"Omg I thought she was his daughter and I was wondering why everyone was upset. aww hell no,” noted another. "Gross." Sophie later told Where Is the Buzz that she was surprised to meet the NBA star. “I did not think my 21st would go this way," she said. "Shaq was so gracious, so real. He made me feel like I was the center of attention, which is crazy to say because it was my birthday.”