How to Apply for ABC's 'Shark Tank' and Put Your Business on the Map

Shark Tank is currently at the tail end of Season 13. The season started on Oct. 8, 2021 and is expected to conclude on May 20, 2022, with a total of 24 episodes.

Shark Tank typically starts airing new seasons in early September or October each year, so fans can expect for Season 14 to hit the small screen in the fall of 2022.

Catch new episodes of Shark Tank every Friday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.