Prepdeck, the Revolutionary Cooking Organization Solution, Is About to Make Its Debut on 'Shark Tank'By Leila Kozma
Mar. 18 2022, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
If you've binged your way through your fair share of kitchen glow-up videos on TikTok, you'll immediately love Prepdeck, a company founded by Alexander Eburne in 2018. With its loud and clear mission statement, "Bring back the joy of cooking," and carefully-curated range of kitchen organization systems, Prepdeck is firmly set on a path to success. As a venture featured in the Shark Tank episode airing on Friday, March 18, 2022, Prepdeck is about to go big among Shark Tank fans and beyond.
Prepdeck is among the companies appearing on Season 13 of 'Shark Tank.'
A company specializing in smart storage solutions that are bound to light up the life of amateur chefs and culinary heavyweights alike, Prepdeck has already obtained 34,100 followers on Instagram. In Season 13, Episode 16 of Shark Tank, Prepdeck will be up against companies like De Amore, Sunflow, and ootBox, via Sportskeeda.
Spearheaded by Alexander Eburne, an ambitious entrepreneur who earned his stripes as the CEO of Harbour Outdoor and EcoSmart Fire, the company is already making waves amongst people with a knack for keeping their groceries fresh and neatly organized while cooking — and everyone who has ever had to face the unwelcome task of fishing out a vintage piece of garlic from the back of the refrigerator.
Prepdeck sells kitchen staples like the Prepdeck, a clever invention designed to store different groceries in five units, plus a spice section. Other products include the Shark Tank Upgrade Kit, a selection of containers, an adjustable measuring spoon, and a tablet or phone stand to help you closely follow the most complicated recipes. A nifty cutting board is also included.
High-end products include the Head Chef Bundle, which is comprised of a cutting board, a 360 measuring spoon, a chef caddy pro helping you keep seasonings perfectly organized, two Super Cubes, and many other accessories. Prepdeck also sells organic aprons, travel bags, slickly-designed utensils, produce keepers, and tote bags to cover other cooking-related needs.
Prepdeck will be presented to the sharks in Season 13, Episode 16 of 'Shark Tank.'
According to the company website, Alexander Eburne founded Prepdeck to help zealous chefs struggling to keep on top of their cleaning. Prepdeck is on a mission to revolutionize the process of cooking — simply by launching products that help preempt mess. Named as the Amazon Launchpad's Innovator of the Year in 2021, Prepdeck aims to usher in an era of cooking and housekeeping free of fuss and stress. Consider us sold!
With over 150,000 customers to boast, the company is already in the process of conquering the U.S. markets. Judging by the enthusiastic approach of the founder and his seriously inventive products, Prepdeck is en route to achieving big things. What will the sharks, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and guest shark Daniel Lubetzky think? There's only one way to find out.
Catch new episodes of Shark Tank every Friday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.