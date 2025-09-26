What Is Shaun Alexander’s Net Worth? Inside the Former NFL Players Winning Fortune Let’s take a look at the net worth Shaun Alexander has accumulated from his football prime. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 26 2025, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/TLP Sports Club

It’s no secret that one of the major perks of being a professional athlete is the multi-million-dollar salary that often comes with it, which can come in handy if said athlete has a large family, like former NFL player Shaun Alexander.

On the heels of the recent news that he recently expanded his family, let’s take a look at Shaun’s net worth from his football prime.

What is Shaun Alexander’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shaun Alexander is worth an estimated $12 million as of September 2025, the bulk of which is due to his nine-year career as a running back in the NFL. Throughout his time in the league, Shaun earned various accolades, including being named the NFL's Most Valuable Player and the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year in 2005, leading the Seattle Seahawks to their first Super Bowl in February 2006, and being a two-time ESPY award winner.

Shaun Alexander Former NFL player Net worth: $12 million Shaun Alexander is an American former professional football player in the NFL. Birth date: Aug. 30, 1977 Birthplace: Florence, K.y Birth name: Shaun Edward Alexander Father: Curtis Alexander Jr., Morton Salt employee Mother: Carol Alexander, Kentucky school district employee Marriages: Valerie Alexander (married 2002 to present) Children: 14 Education: University of Alabama

In September 2025, Shaun and his wife announced they were expecting their 14th child.

"We're just now starting to tell people, but No. 14 is in the belly," Shaun said while appearing on the Up & Adams podcast. "You're the first one I've told on TV. So yeah, we're just now starting to tell everybody." "I am so excited about our newest little one, arriving 2/17/2026!! Every child is a miracle, a blessing, and a gift!!" Shaun’s wife, Valerie, wrote on Instagram. "We thank God for each of our children and count them as true treasures!!"

Shaun and Valerie are the parents of 10 daughters and three sons, beginning with the birth of their first child, Heaven, in 2003, per People. The couple’s additional 12 children include: Trinity, Eden, Joseph, Justus, Temple, Honor, Jedidiah, Torah, Eternity, Hosanna, Hope, and Judea.

The couple also homeschools all of their children through their organization, Harvest Covenant. “As parents of 12 homeschooled children, Shaun and Valerie understand both the lack of athletic opportunities available, as well as the need for each child to receive an individualized education,” the organization’s website reads.

”Harvest is designed for homeschool families who want their children to excel both academically and athletically without compromising their faith or family values,” the message continued.

Their daughter Torah died when she was just a few months old.

“Our hearts ache and hurt with the deepest of pain we have ever felt,” Valerie wrote shortly after the infant’s death, per Yellowhammer News. “There have been moments, minutes, and hours of pure agony, tears that seemingly flood our eyes without ceasing,” her message read. “Shaun and I hurt for each other and for each one of our children. We are clinging to God for strength and comfort.”