Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Reaches Out to Fellow Troubled Child Actor The actor says he was homeless for years. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 26 2025, 3:15 p.m. ET

If you were a fan of '90s, kid-centric comedies, then you've probably seen Shaun Weiss act, most notably in Heavyweights and The Mighty Ducks films. Unfortunately, the child star's career trajectory is akin to the stories of many other young actors who attained success early on in their careers. He's been involved in a slew of controversies over the years, leading fans of the actor to wonder: What is he doing now?

What's Shaun Weiss up to now?

According to Weiss's website, he's an active touring comedian who doesn't shy away from his personal troubles. He sells signed items, like Mighty Ducks jerseys that include his character's name, Goldberg, from the film of the same name. As well as Goldberg Funko Pops, too.

According to Weiss "100% of proceeds go towards a child actor trying to stay off drugs." And Weiss's trouble with the law has been covered in the media. In 2017, People reported that Weiss was "arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine in California." The then 37-year-old actor was approached by authorities and was allegedly found to have the illegal stimulant on his person by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department.

According to the outlet, Weiss was spotted at a property near Warner Bros. studios when Burbank authorities approached him. Initially, Weiss's bail was "set at $20,000," but was subsequently dropped to $10,000. What's more is that the arrest came just five days after he was released from jail after being incarcerated for petty theft.

TMZ reported in July 2017 that Weiss went inside a Fry's Electronics store and stole $151 worth of products from the retailer. Following his arrest, the Drillbit Taylor actor "was sentenced to 150 days in L.A. County Jail." Ultimately, the actor was let go after just 12 days due to overcrowding.

Less than a week later, Weiss was found near WB studios with meth on his person. Other run-ins with the law followed not long after for the entertainer. In August 2018, Weiss found himself in trouble again after he was arrested for public intoxication. This incident prompted him to enter a program for drug rehabilitation.

He failed to stay clean for long, however, as he was busted again for burglary while purportedly under the influence of methamphetamine in Marysville, Calif., on January 26, 2020. Since then, the actor seems to have succeeded in battling his drug addiction and legal woes.

Since 2023, Weiss has coordinated with Quest 2 Recovery, which is located in Quartz Hill, Calif., to help others with their own problems with addiction. He hasn't shied away from his troubles. In a post shared to his own Instagram account in association with Jubilee Media, Weiss discussed how his actions led him to living on the streets of Los Angeles for three years as he was homeless.

"Looking back, I don't even know how I survived one night," Weiss opined. "I really don't I can't believe I did that ... the strength that was necessary to recover, to get clean was something that was built up in me all the years of being in the industry," he told others present in the video.

