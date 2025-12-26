Macaulay Culkin Is a Godfather of Two — Let's Meet His Extended Family Macaulay Culkin's goddaughter is a nepo baby. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 26 2025, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega

We've been hearing a lot more from actor Macaulay Culkin, which is great news. Not only is he in Zootopia 2 and Prime's Fallout, but he's been doing the media rounds. In December 2025, Macualay was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the actor was as charming as ever. Naturally, the conversation began with Home Alone, and the fact that while his kids have seen it, they have no idea that's their dad.

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to his own childhood, as well as his children, it's clear Macaulay is very protective. This might have something to do with the fact that he has accused his father of physical and mental abuse. In a 2018 episode of WTF with Marc Maron, Macaulay offered to show host Marc Maron the scars on his body allegedly left by his dad. Outside of his family, Macaulay is also pretty private when it comes to his goddaughter. Who is she? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Jackson is Macaulay Culkin's goddaughter.

Macaulay Culkin's goddaughter is Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson. In 2004, Macaulay went on Larry King Live, where Larry King asked the actor about his relationship with Michael. It had been a little more than a decade since Michael was first accused of sexual misconduct, per NPR, which is why Larry was curious about the status of their friendship.

According to Macaulay, he and Michael were still very good friends. In November 2003, Michael had been booked on child sexual abuse charges. He was eventually indicted on 10 criminal counts, including child molestation, abduction, false imprisonment, and extortion. Macaulay referenced an unfortunate situation, and was probably referring to this.

Article continues below advertisement

Larry quickly changed the subject to how Michael and Macaulay met. Apparently, the singer called him up out of the blue after Home Alone came out. Macaulay thinks they got along because he didn't care who Michael was, and actually didn't know much about him. This brings us to Michael's children. Macaulay hasn't said much about his status as godfather to Paris and Prince. In December 2016, Paris called Macaulay her godfather in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Huffington Post.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin have the same spoon tattoo.

In an Esquire profile from February 2020, Macaulay mentioned Paris, telling the outlet they were still close. When she started to get a little famous, Macaulay gave his goddaughter some pretty good advice. "Don’t forget to be silly, don’t forget to take something away from this whole experience, and don’t forget to stick something up your sleeve."