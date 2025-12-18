Macaulay Culkin Used to Be in Cover Band That Did Strictly Pizza-Themed Songs "I was in a band called The Pizza Underground, which is exactly what you think it is." By Risa Weber Published Dec. 18 2025, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor Macaulay Culkin is beloved for his roles in Home Alone and My Girl, but there was a period when the public seemed collectively worried about him, or perhaps judged him unfairly because of his child-star status.

However, Macaulay no longer needs your worries! He's happily married to fellow child actor Brenda Song, and their love is one for the ages. They have young kids together, and during interviews, Macaulay gushes about how Brenda sees the best in him. In a recent interview with Wired, Macaulay answered the most-searched questions about him, and one of those was about his pizza-themed cover band. Here's what he said.



Macaulay Culkin's "pizza band" was called The Pizza Underground.

Macaulay explained, "I was in a band called The Pizza Underground, which is exactly what you think it is. It’s a Velvet Underground cover band. Except we change all the lyrics to be about pizza," he said in his Wired segment. "So it’s like, instead of 'waiting for the man,' it’d be like 'waiting for the delivery man.' Instead of ‘I’ll be your mirror,’ it’s ‘I’m Little Ceasar,'" he said.

Macaulay said the band was "quite relentless." "We would rhyme mushrooms with mushrooms," he joked. They played in Seattle a lot, and most of the audience returned for show after show.

The Pizza Underground didn't always get a fantastic reception.

In his Hot Ones interview, Macauley spilled about one of the "craziest experiences" he had while playing with the band. He explained that while they played, Macaulay and his friends would give out pizza from local pizza places as a promotion. At one show, the band was passing out slices to the audience, and "some shmuck from the third or fourth row" tried to throw a slice at him.

Although they were going for him, they overshot and ended up hitting the drummer, "nailing her right in the crotch," he said. He added that, for context, the drummer was not using an actual drum but hitting a pizza box with a drumstick.

What did Macaulay say about meeting Brenda?

On the Mythical Kitchen podcast, Macaulay talked about dating Brenda Song. He said that when he met Brenda, "She picked me up off a pile." He was starting to let go of the idea of having a family and kids because of where he was in life. "No self-respecting woman would have my children," he joked.

"But she saw the best in me, and it made me want to be better," Macauley said, adding, "I've never had that before, being believed in that way." He explained that at first, he was fighting the way she was caring for him, and it didn't feel natural. The first time he went to her condo, she offered to do his laundry and cooked him a steak even though she's a pescatarian.