Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Music

Macaulay Culkin Used to Be in Cover Band That Did Strictly Pizza-Themed Songs

"I was in a band called The Pizza Underground, which is exactly what you think it is."

By

Published Dec. 18 2025, 9:20 a.m. ET

Yes, Macaulay Culkin Once Had a Pizza-Based Band
Source: MEGA

Actor Macaulay Culkin is beloved for his roles in Home Alone and My Girl, but there was a period when the public seemed collectively worried about him, or perhaps judged him unfairly because of his child-star status.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Macaulay no longer needs your worries! He's happily married to fellow child actor Brenda Song, and their love is one for the ages. They have young kids together, and during interviews, Macaulay gushes about how Brenda sees the best in him.

In a recent interview with Wired, Macaulay answered the most-searched questions about him, and one of those was about his pizza-themed cover band. Here's what he said.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song exit a store wearing hats.
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Macaulay Culkin's "pizza band" was called The Pizza Underground.

Macaulay explained, "I was in a band called The Pizza Underground, which is exactly what you think it is. It’s a Velvet Underground cover band. Except we change all the lyrics to be about pizza," he said in his Wired segment.

"So it’s like, instead of 'waiting for the man,' it’d be like 'waiting for the delivery man.' Instead of ‘I’ll be your mirror,’ it’s ‘I’m Little Ceasar,'" he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Macaulay said the band was "quite relentless." "We would rhyme mushrooms with mushrooms," he joked. They played in Seattle a lot, and most of the audience returned for show after show.

The Pizza Underground didn't always get a fantastic reception.

In his Hot Ones interview, Macauley spilled about one of the "craziest experiences" he had while playing with the band. He explained that while they played, Macaulay and his friends would give out pizza from local pizza places as a promotion. At one show, the band was passing out slices to the audience, and "some shmuck from the third or fourth row" tried to throw a slice at him.

Article continues below advertisement

Although they were going for him, they overshot and ended up hitting the drummer, "nailing her right in the crotch," he said. He added that, for context, the drummer was not using an actual drum but hitting a pizza box with a drumstick.

Article continues below advertisement

What did Macaulay say about meeting Brenda?

On the Mythical Kitchen podcast, Macaulay talked about dating Brenda Song. He said that when he met Brenda, "She picked me up off a pile."

He was starting to let go of the idea of having a family and kids because of where he was in life. "No self-respecting woman would have my children," he joked.

Article continues below advertisement

"But she saw the best in me, and it made me want to be better," Macauley said, adding, "I've never had that before, being believed in that way."

He explained that at first, he was fighting the way she was caring for him, and it didn't feel natural. The first time he went to her condo, she offered to do his laundry and cooked him a steak even though she's a pescatarian.

It felt too good to be true, and he was always "waiting for the other shoe to drop." But eventually, he accepted it. "I'm proud of my life. I'm proud of my lady. I'm proud of my kids," he said.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Macaulay Culkin's Siblings Continue to Find Success — Where Are They Now?

What Is Macaulay Culkin Doing These Days?

Macaulay and Kieran Culkin Are the Most Famous Ones in Their Family — Are They Close?

Latest Music News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.