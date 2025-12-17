Macaulay Culkin's Siblings Continue to Find Success — Where Are They Now? The Culkin family is heavily involved in the entertainment industry. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 17 2025, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @culkamania

The Home Alone movies are partly responsible for the immense fame of Macaulay Culkin. However, it is important to point out that the performer comes from a family that is heavily involved in the entertainment industry.

Where are Macaulay's siblings now? Here's what we know about the other members of the family and what they have done with the opportunities they have received over the course of their careers. Macaulay is just one of the family's superstars, and his siblings are ready to entertain people for years to come.

Where are Macaulay Culkin's siblings now?

It is easy to start with the most famous sibling. To millions of people, Kieran Culkin is known as the eccentric Roman Roy from Succession. The role allowed Kieran to win several awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Succession is just one of the titles that have contributed to Kieran's success. The actor was also praised for his performance as Benjamin Kaplan in A Real Pain.

Moving on from Kieran, Shane Culkin is the oldest sibling of the bunch. The actor was seen in a production of Our Town at the Lincoln Center Theater (via Vanity Fair). Unlike his brothers, the artist has stayed away from the screen. Another story from this family involves a tragedy. Dakota Culkin passed away due to an accident in 2008. She was struck by a moving vehicle while attempting to cross the street (via Today).

Kieran continues to mourn the loss. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his sister, the actor mentioned: "Cody was funny, man. She was the funniest person in the family for sure and had a really dark sense of humor.”

Macaulay Culkin's lesser known siblings are also talented.

The famous Culkin siblings are landmarks in pop culture. Nevertheless, their counterparts have also dedicated their lives to the pursuit of major goals. Such is the case of Quinn. The performer was actually featured as a cameo in the original Home Alone. Just like Quinn remains away from entertainment, Christian Culkin only worked on a single role over the course of his trajectory. These are some of the Culkin siblings who lead private lives far away from Hollywood.

Rory Culkin is the youngest sibling on the list. The actor is trying to catch up to the success of his brothers. Rory appeared in Signs, the mysterious thriller directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The production also featured performances from Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix. The group can be considered the main Culkin siblings. Many years ago, Macaulay had a half-sister named Jennifer Adamson, who also died at a young age.