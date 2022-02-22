Shauna Rae Skyrocketed to Fame With TLC's 'I Am Shauna Rae' — What's Her Net Worth?By Leila Kozma
Feb. 22 2022, Published 11:03 a.m. ET
TLC's reality TV show I Am Shauna Rae offers a glimpse into the curious life of Shauna Rae, a twenty-something woman from Ross Township, Pa., who developed a growth hormone deficiency after undergoing chemotherapy when she was 6 months old.
Shauna's body stopped growing as a result of the medical procedure. Today, she is 3 feet and 10 inches tall. Her appearance is frequently compared to that of an 8-year-old. After watching her on TLC, many fans are wondering — what's Shauna's net worth? Here's what you should know.
Shauna Rae is an actress, media personality, and the star of 'I Am Shauna Rae.' What's her net worth?
Before landing her own show courtesy of TLC, Shauna reportedly focused on her college studies. She landed one of her first acting stints only recently, portraying a character named "Young Girl" in Season 1, Episode 8 of Lisey's Story.
The TV mini-series also stars Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, and Ron Cephas Jones. According to Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Shauna caught a TLC producer's eye because of Lisey's Story.
Shauna Rae Lesick
Actress, Reality TV Star, Media Personality
Net worth: $100,000
Shauna Rae is best known for her work as the star of I Am Shauna Rae. As an actress, she appeared in Lisey's Story.
Birth date: 1999
Birth place: Ross Township, Pa.
Birth name: Shauna Rae Lesick (aka Shauna Rae Schrankel)
Father: Scott Lesick
Stepfather: Mark Schrankel, the president and owner of WhoBuddiez
Mother: Patricia "Patty" Schrankel
Education: Perrysville Elementary School, Highcliff Elementary School, North Hills Middle and High School
How much does Shauna Rae make with each episode of 'I Am Shauna Rae'?
Shauna Rae has yet to share details about her TLC salary. Some claims state she earns between $10,000 to 1$5,000 with each episode of I Am Shauna Rae, but this information couldn't be verified at the time of writing.
It's widely believed that Shauna Rae now lives on Long Island. Judging by Season 1 of I Am Shauna Rae, Shauna is particularly close with her mom, Patricia, half-sisters, Rylee and Morgan, and step-father, Mark. Shauna's biological dad, Scott Lesick, has yet to appear in I Am Shauna Rae.
Season 1 of 'I Am Shauna Rae' explores Shauna Rae's experiences with online dating, family planning, and other areas of life.
In Season 1 of I Am Shauna Rae, Shauna shared details about the difficulties of finding a suitable partner, the conflicts arising from her attempts to become less reliant on her family, and other subjects.
"There's plenty of bad situations that can happen when it comes to people that want to date me. The attraction to younger people ... is an issue. There have been times that I have attracted that," she explained in a clip. "There haven't been like super old, creepy guys all the time — but sometimes they are ... and it's just creepy."