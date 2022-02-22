Shauna Rae Skyrocketed to Fame With TLC's 'I Am Shauna Rae' — What's Her Net Worth?

TLC's reality TV show I Am Shauna Rae offers a glimpse into the curious life of Shauna Rae, a twenty-something woman from Ross Township, Pa., who developed a growth hormone deficiency after undergoing chemotherapy when she was 6 months old.

Shauna's body stopped growing as a result of the medical procedure. Today, she is 3 feet and 10 inches tall. Her appearance is frequently compared to that of an 8-year-old. After watching her on TLC, many fans are wondering — what's Shauna's net worth? Here's what you should know.