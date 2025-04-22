Is 'Stranger Things' Director Shawn Levy Related to 'Schitt's Creek' Creator Eugene Levy? They share some pretty iconic eyebrows, but do they share any blood relation? By Ivy Griffith Published April 22 2025, 3:12 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In the world of Hollywood, two heavyweight directors and actors share a last name: Shawn Levy and Eugene Levy. Shawn, known for directing Deadpool & Wolverine, plus the mega-hit series Stranger Things, announced a big new project in 2025 that put his name in the headlines once again.

Eugene, known for co-creating and starring in the cult classic comedy series Schitt's Creek, has been a figure in the industry for decades. But are the two related? They share a last name, so do they share blood? Here's what we know about whether or not Shawn and Eugene are related.

Are Shawn Levy and Eugene Levy related? You might think so, at a glance.

When you first glance at Shawn and Eugene, it's easy to see why people might wonder if they're related. They have similar hairlines, salt-and-pepper hair, and they both have some pretty iconic thick and luscious eyebrows. So do the similarities come from shared blood?

They do not appear to be related. While they share a last name, and some distinguishing features, their matching last names appear to be a coincidence. Eugene is, however, is related to two other instantly recognizable stars: Daniel Levy and Sarah Levy. Fans of Schitt's Creek will recognize them as David Rose and Twyla Sands.

But they also happen to be Eugene's son and daughter, making the series a true family affair from conception through execution. Shawn Levy also has multiple children; four, to be exact. According to IMDb, he and wife Serena Levy have welcomed four kids together.

2025 was a big year for Shawn Levy, with a Ryan Gosling project making headlines.

While Shawn's kids may not be as famous, yet, as Eugene's, he did make some pretty major headlines in 2025 with the announcement of a new film project: Star Wars: Starfighter. Rumors of the film's production have been circulating the internet for years, and Shawn confirmed the film in a surprise announcement which set fans cheering with joy.

The movie stars Ryan Gosling, known most recently for his role as Ken in The Barbie Movie and historically as Noah in The Notebook. His advent into the world of Star Wars was met with mixed skepticism and elation by fans as they prepared to watch the power of Shawn Levy's director skills match with Ryan's on-screen magic.

People reports that Star Wars: Starfighter is set about five years after the conclusion of events in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Shawn told an audience in Tokyo, "“[It’s] not a prequel, not a sequel, just gives us the Star Wars DNA that we love but with an adventure that’s all new. [It's] a world we haven’t seen on-screen" (excerpt via People). On TikTok, the Star Wars account shared a video of the announcement, and fans had some mixed thoughts in the comments.