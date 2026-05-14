Shea's Ex-Wife in '90 Day Fiancé' Season 12 Has an Arrest Record With Extensive Charges Nicole was arrested at least three times By Chrissy Bobic Published May 14 2026, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Season 12 of 90 Day Fiancé has a brand new cast for fans of the franchise to get to know on and off the TLC show. And, when it comes to Shea and Anabelle, there is plenty to know, since, according to Shea's ex-wife, Nicole, on the show, he has some things to own up to. Outside of the show, Shea's ex-wife has an arrest record, though, so she too has some explaining to do as far as viewers are concerned.

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On the show, Nicole promises not to make things easy for Shea once Anabelle gets to the United States. She and Shea were married for just a month before they split up, and, apparently, Shea's relationship with Anabelle started at the tail end of the short marriage. Now, Nicole claims that Shea might be up to his old tricks where his future bride-to-be is concerned. But what about her own skeletons?

Source: TLC

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Shea's ex-wife on '90 Day Fiancé' was arrested at least three times.

According to records obtained by the Instagram account for the YouTube channel Kiki and Kibbitz, Nicole was arrested at least three times, where she and Shea live in Kentucky. The records indicate that one of the arrests was for driving with a suspended DUI license. But her charges across the board are a bit more serious.

Shea's ex-wife's charges include criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, menacing, and assault. The latter was in the fourth degree; the records indicate that there was "no visible injury." The arrests all happened in 2024 and 2025, though, so it's possible that the 2025 arrests didn't happen until after 90 Day Fiancé filmed Season 12.

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Still, it makes some fans wonder how much vetting TLC does when it comes to its stars. Granted, Nicole is a supporting cast member and might not even be paid to be on camera. But with one of her charges being physical violence, it might be concerning for some. A user on Instagram noted in the comments under the post about Nicole's arrest record that Shea's friends and loved ones seem to be at the center of some not-so-great news more often than not.

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"Wonder what Shea's background is since his ex has a past and his friend Stephanie was murdered by her ex in broad daylight," they commented, in reference to his friend Stephanie being shot and killed. "Seems like he hangs with a certain crowd lol...guess that must just be his partying lifestyle."

What dirt could Nicole have on Shea? That he’s a serial cheater? Or worse? #90DayFiance — RIP Marshmallow 🌈 (Certified Pasta Hater) (@Jaded_Chinx) May 11, 2026

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Shea is a well-known real estate agent in Kentucky.

Outside of being on 90 Day Fiancé and having an ex-wife with a rather interesting arrest record, Shea is known locally as a real estate agent. His job might be what has afforded him a pretty decent lifestyle and the ability to support Anabelle for the K1 visa.