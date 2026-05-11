Birkan’s Mandatory Military Service Adds New Twist to Laura Split on ‘90 Day Fiancé’ "6-12 months." By Alisan Duran Updated May 11 2026, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@TLCTVUK

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are learning more about what may have contributed to Birkan Kuzoren and Laura Nevenner’s breakup. After weeks of speculation surrounding the couple, Laura appeared to confirm that Birkan is currently completing mandatory military service in Turkey.

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After weeks of speculation, Laura appeared to confirm that Birkan is currently completing mandatory military service in Turkey. The update came shortly after both reality stars acknowledged they were no longer together.

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Laura said Birkan is currently serving in the Turkish military.

According to screenshots reposted by @90dayfianceupdate, Laura responded to fan questions about Birkan’s current situation and confirmed he is completing military service in Turkey.

The Instagram account also claimed Turkish military service is mandatory for male citizens between the ages of 20 and 41 and generally lasts around six months.

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Laura said they knew about the military service “for a while.”

In one response shared online, Laura reportedly told fans that she and Birkan had known about the military service situation “for a while.” The comment suggested the couple had already been preparing for the possibility that Birkan would eventually need to leave for service.

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Laura also claimed Birkan could remain in service for “6-12 months,” though neither Laura nor Birkan shared additional details about his specific assignment or timeline. Fans quickly began speculating about whether the lengthy separation may have contributed to the breakup.

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Birkan previously confirmed the breakup during a social media Q&A.

Not long before the military update surfaced online, Birkan answered fan questions about his relationship with Laura during a Q&A session shared on social media. The exchange quickly fueled speculation among viewers who already suspected the couple had split after the tell-all episode aired.

When one follower directly asked whether he and Laura were still together, Birkan simply responded, “No.” The short answer officially confirmed weeks of fan speculation surrounding the status of the couple’s relationship after the TLC season ended.

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Birkan’s cryptic breakup comment sparked speculation online.

Another fan later asked Birkan why the relationship ended, prompting a response that immediately caught viewers’ attention online. His answer appeared vague at first, though many fans later revisited the comment after learning more about his military service situation.

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“Life changes, world changes, worldview changes,” Birkan wrote. “Let’s just say I have a bigger cause than my desires now.” Some viewers now believe the statement may have referenced his military obligations and the major life changes surrounding his service.

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Laura did not directly say whether military service caused the breakup.

Although Laura confirmed Birkan’s military service online, she did not directly explain whether it played a role in ending the relationship. Instead, she mainly answered fan questions by clarifying that Birkan “is completing his mandatory service currently.”