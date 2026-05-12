Are Elise and Josh Still Together After ‘90 Day Fiancé’? Elise Speaks Out "Wasted way too much time, energy, and money on him." By Alisan Duran Published May 12 2026, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@90DayPulse

Elise Benson and Joshua Lawson’s relationship has continued to confuse 90 Day Fiancé fans long after Season 8 wrapped. Although the couple appeared to reconcile during the Tell All, recent social media activity has sparked fresh questions about whether they are still together.

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According to Reality Tea, Elise initially broke up with Josh at the airport in Australia before returning home to Miami. However, the two later revealed during the Tell All that they had gotten back together and that Joshua had visited Elise in Florida after filming ended.

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Now, fans believe the relationship may be over once again after Instagram gossip account @shabootydotcom shared posts claiming Elise and Josh officially split. In one comment, Elise appeared to respond directly to the rumors.

“Wasted way too much time, energy, and money on him,” Elise wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post. “Watch the new season of diaries to get the full story of what happened.”

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Josh from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ baby mama allegedly warned Elise about him.

A screenshot shared online appeared to show a message allegedly sent to Elise by Joshua’s ex and the mother of his child. The alleged exchange surfaced after breakup rumors began circulating online and quickly caught the attention of 90 Day Fiancé fans. The messages appeared to reference concerns about Joshua’s behavior and his past relationship history.

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In the screenshots, the woman allegedly urged Elise to “run while you still have a self esteem [sic],” while also claiming Joshua owed more than $4,000 in child support. Elise appeared to respond, “Yep should have listened to you way sooner.”

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Fans quickly flooded the comments section after the alleged breakup surfaced online. “At least she didn’t go as far to marry him,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “Shouldn’t have gotten that tattoo.”

Some viewers also criticized Joshua’s finances during the relationship. “You shouldn’t be paying the bill, paying for the vacation, ever,” one commenter wrote. “And definitely shouldn’t be dating someone who doesn’t even have their own home and car.”

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The posts quickly fueled speculation among 90 Day Fiancé viewers, especially after screenshots of Elise’s comments began circulating across Instagram fan pages.

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Other fans appeared shocked by the rumors, with one person asking, “Wait is this actually for real??” Another joked, “Time for another tattoo removal.”