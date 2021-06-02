Shea Hicks Whitfield and Her Hubby, Terry, Recently Celebrated Their 6-Year Anniversary

HGTV's Bargain Block charts the most ravishing transformations orchestrated by Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, who sell on homes with the help of their good friend and professional realtor, Shea Hicks Whitfield.

While Keith and Evan are the visionary (and budget-savvy) creatives in charge of redesigning Detroit homes, Shea is responsible for finding the right clients. She has already proven herself as a fantastic realtor — but what's her life like outside the show? Does she have a husband?