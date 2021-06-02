Shea Hicks Whitfield and Her Hubby, Terry, Recently Celebrated Their 6-Year Anniversary

Shea Hicks Whitfield and Her Hubby, Terry, Recently Celebrated Their 6-Year AnniversaryBy Leila Kozma
Jun. 2 2021, Published 12:02 p.m. ET
HGTV's Bargain Block charts the most ravishing transformations orchestrated by Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, who sell on homes with the help of their good friend and professional realtor, Shea Hicks Whitfield.
While Keith and Evan are the visionary (and budget-savvy) creatives in charge of redesigning Detroit homes, Shea is responsible for finding the right clients. She has already proven herself as a fantastic realtor — but what's her life like outside the show? Does she have a husband?
Shea Hicks Whitfield and her husband have been together for more than six years.
Shea and her hubby, Terry E. Whitfield, celebrated their six-year anniversary in May 2021.
"I get overcome with tears of joy when I think about how blessed I am to share my life with you," Shea wrote in an anniversary post on Instagram. "You are the most intelligent, kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful human being that I have ever met. Having you as the president of my cheer squad and reminding me who the beep I am, got me feeling like I can conquer the world!"
Unfortunately for fans, further details about how they met or what their wedding was like are hard to come by. It's likely, however, that they share a deep interest in social entrepreneurship. When Shea is not busy helping Keith and Evan sell their properties, she manages her business, Homes Sold By Shea.
"As a realtor, my goal is to treat everyone the way I would like my family to be treated in a similar situation. My love for all things Metro Detroit makes each transaction something special because my work is contributing to strengthening the very fabric of our community," Shea wrote on the official website for Homes Sold By Shea.
"I love this community, my clients, and my work. Every day presents another opportunity to help someone make their dream come true."
A realtor and real estate expert with over 15 years of experience, Shea learned the ins and outs of the trade while working at companies like The Loft Warehouse and PREP Realty. Shea was born and raised in Detroit.
Terry works at a Detroit-based non-profit, the Skillman Foundation.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Terry has worked as the program officer at the Skillman Foundation since September 2017. The non-profit helps kids achieve their dreams by offering grants covering the costs associated with K–12 education, out-of-school opportunities, higher education courses, and more.
Terry also has close ties to Southwest Counseling Solutions, a Detroit-based non-profit with incentives focusing on human development (such as education and services helping people affected by homelessness), economic development, and community engagement.
A keen runner, Terry also ran a one-man marathon to raise money for Detroit school kids and draw more attention to the work of Team Kids 313.
Shea and Terry are also the proud owners of Sofia Kambeano (aka Sof-the-Loaf), a Shih Tzu puppy with her own Instagram account.
Catch new episodes of Bargain Block every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on HGTV.