Sherry Yard's Inspiration From Her Grandmother Has Made Her Millions (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Chef and TV personality Sherry Yard has been a staple on TV screens for a while now. She's known for her food, of course, but she's built a career for herself that has made her a well-known face to plenty of at-home chefs. Now, she's making yet another TV appearance on Food Network .

Because Sherry has such a big career, it's no surprise that she's got a net worth to match. That combined with the success of her husband means that she is basically living her best life with the food. So how much is she worth? It's no surprise that she's making millions.

Sherry has also been married to a man named Edward M. Ines for more than a decade. According to his website , he's a dentist with a private practice in Beverly Hills. The two have a home together in Manhattan Beach.

As of now, Sherry's net worth is estimated to be anywhere from $1 million to $5 million. Before her career as the chef we see on TV, she worked in a number of restaurants owned by famous chef Wolfgang Puck. Plus, she became Chief Operating Officer, Restaurant Division at iPic Entertainment. From there, she forged a name. She has two cookbooks under her belt and she's served as a judge on a number of Food Network shows.

Sherry is making an appearance on 'MasterChef.'

Sherry will be making a guest appearance on the next episode of MasterChef. This season of the show is called MasterChef: Legends and features a new legendary chef each week. On the June 30 episode, Sherry will be next in line to judge the contestants next to Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich.

Sherry's episode is called Legends: Sherry Yard — Dessert Challenge. Here, she will be putting the MasterChef contestants' baking skills to the test. In this exclusive clip, we see them talk about how much they love her and her work. Small business owner Anne even calls Sherry the "Queen of Confection." She also said it was a dream come true to have Sherry as a mentor. Another contestant named Mary Jayne even called Sherry her idol.

In the clip, Sherry also says that the first big influence in her baking career was her grandmother. "She loved the whole pageantry of setting the table properly and then finishing the meal with just something decadent and delicious," she said. She even says her grandmother taught her to taste with a blindfold to teach her the difference between different flavors.