'Ships of the Northern Fleet' Is the Hit TikTok Show That Never Was

We've all heard of the Mandela effect. It's a phenomenon in which groups of people remember something from the past differently and usually insist their memory is correct, only to find out it's completely wrong. One user on TikTok took this to the extreme when he created one of his own with a video about a fictional TV show called Ships of the Northern Fleet .

It started with a video where he proposed that other users stitch his video in to relay fun facts and behind the scenes information about a show that never existed and see how long it took for other TikTok users to see the videos and wonder what the show is in real life.

From there, it skyrocketed into fake fans making tons of videos about a show that isn't real while everyone else on TikTok who hadn't seen the initial video proposing the stunt was left to wonder what it all meant.