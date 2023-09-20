Home > Entertainment Leaked Phone Calls Reveal Horrifying Truths About Shirley Strawberry's Husband Ernesto Williams Shirley Strawberry and her husband Ernesto Williams's phone calls were leaked online. Read for details on the heinous charges against him. By Pretty Honore Sep. 20 2023, Published 6:21 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nestouckhead

Media personality Shirley Strawberry has spent the last couple of decades shelling out relationship advice on the Steve Harvey Morning Show. Her advice segment touched on topics like friendship, family, and most often, marriage. However, Shirley was the subject of her own personal crisis after her husband, Ernesto Williams, was taken to jail. In the months since her husband was arrested, explosive recordings of conversations between Shirley and Ernesto have been leaked to the public.

Shirley Strawberry and her husband’s phone calls got leaked to the public.

Everyone knows that phone calls made from jail are monitored — but Ernesto didn’t anticipate that his prison phone calls would also be leaked on the internet for the world to hear. If he did, he probably wouldn’t have been flirting and carrying on with his girlfriend Sonya behind Shirley’s back.

“I sure miss some good a-- p---y though, I'm not gon' lie. When that thang get hot, just pat it,” he told his girlfriend in one recording. And he was doing all this while Shirley was footing his legal bills. And Shirley and Ernesto weren’t the only ones who were blindsided by the leaked recordings. Shirley made comments that irrevocably damaged both her reputation and relationship with her longtime friend and boss, Steve Harvey.

Later, she took to the radio to offer a public apology to Steve and his wife, Marjorie Harvey. "You heard me say that you got winded going up the stairs in your home and that Marjorie looks at us as the help. Right here and now, I want to apologize to Marjorie for what I said,” Shirley said in a special edition of the Strawberry Letter. "I apologize, I make no excuses. I said what I said and there's no denying it or taking it back,” she told Steve with remorse. But has the damage already been done? We think so.

Is Shirley Strawberry still on the Steve Harvey Morning Show? Chile, here’s the tea …

All good things come to an end — and it’s about that time for the Strawberry Letter. There’s no update on her employment which leads us to believe that she hasn’t been fired. However, listeners would agree that Shirley isn’t in a position to be giving out any advice right now.

Although Shirley stuck by her man at first, it looks like our good sis has finally come to her senses. The internet always speculated that there was something sketchy about Shirley’s husband. Now, there are receipts to prove it.

Here’s the truth about the heinous charges filed against Ernesto Williams.

As far as the law, Ernesto is innocent until proven guilty. But according to the court of public opinion, Ernesto is a bonafide con artist. When he was initially arrested, he was charged with fraud, forgery, and theft. Later, Fulton County brought even more charges against him.