Mia Ballard’s ‘Shy Girl’ Pulled From Publishing Amid AI Controversy "I am quite certain that this was written by ChatGPT." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 23 2026, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Galaxy Press;Instagram/@moldavitemami

If you were hoping to snag a copy of Mia Ballard’s novel Shy Girl, which was scheduled for release in May 2026, good luck, because the publisher has canceled those plans. The novel, which is categorized as horror, tells the story of Gia, a girl described in the Amazon synopsis as having a “serious case of OCD” and being “lonely, broke, and depressed.” It was scheduled for a traditional release in mid-2026, after being self-published in March 2025.

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But as of March 2026, Hachette Book Group, the parent company behind U.S. publisher Orbit and U.K.’s Wildfire, has turned its back on the book, per the The New York Times. Apparently, there’s accusations being hurled at Ballard for using artificial intelligence (AI) to write the book. Here’s everything you need to know about the controversy.

Here's the 'Shy Girl' book drama, explained.

Maybe you’ve heard of Mia Ballard before Shy Girl, maybe you haven’t. But she’s actually authored two other books, Sugar and We All Rot Eventually: A Horror Novella. While those releases went off without a hitch, the same can’t be said for Shy Girl. After it was self-published in 2025, the book received some pushback over its structure, but it was still circulating.

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However, just before it was scheduled for traditional publication, Hachette Book Group announced on March 19, 2026, that it was canceling the U.S. release, citing that the novel had “heavily used artificial intelligence to write it.”

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According to the Times, results from an AI detection program found that the book was allegedly 78 percent AI-generated. A Hachette spokesperson also issued this statement: “Hachette remains committed to protecting original creative expression and storytelling.”

After news of the canceled publication broke, readers took to social media to share their thoughts, especially those who managed to snag a copy during the self-publication. On YouTube, Frankie’s Shelf went into extreme detail on what stood out to them and why they came to the conclusion that Shy Girl is “AI slop.” Like others, they called out awkward word choices and repetitive phrasing, including one reader noting the word “sharp” was inserted into 138 metaphors.

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Simply put, the phrasing has left many on the fence about the novel’s credibility. One commenter on Goodreads wrote, “I am quite certain that this was written by ChatGPT.” She went on to highlight this specific line, “His amusement curled like smoke,” and added, “Every noun is preceded by a flaccid adjective, every action is followed by a repetitive, boring simile.”

@cbsmornings The U.S. publication of the horror novel “Shy Girl” was canceled, over allegations that most of the book was AI generated. The author, Mia Ballard, said that another person who she hired to edit the self-published version of the novel used artificial intelligence. #ai #booktok ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings

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Overall, plenty of readers think the book was AI-generated or that the author at least allowed AI to serve as a helping hand. But there are also plenty of people backing Ballard, noting that AI detection tools aren’t always accurate and often mistake human writing for AI (because AI is really just copying what humans can produce). Opinions and comments aside, you’re probably wondering how the author herself feels about all this. Here’s what she said.

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Mia Ballard blames an editor for using AI in ‘Shy Girl.'

Ballard issued this statement after news broke that her book was being pulled from publication: “This controversy has changed my life in many ways, my mental health is at an all-time low, and my name is ruined for something I didn’t even personally do.” The outlet reports that Ballard claimed someone she hired to edit the self-published version of Shy Girl used artificial intelligence, and now she’s taking the heat for it.