'A Court of Thorns and Roses' Book 6 — What We Know About the Plot and Release

The New York Times and internationally bestselling series A Court of Thorns and Roses, which fans on BookTok better know as ACOTAR, has quite literally captivated readers, giving author Sarah J. Maas plenty of reason to build it out into a full-blown series. And that’s exactly what she did. The series currently consists of five books: A Court of Thorns and Roses, A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, A Court of Frost and Starlight, and A Court of Silver Flames.

But July 2025 brought some pretty exciting news as Maas revealed she had finished the first draft of the sixth ACOTAR book and shared a brief Instagram post celebrating the moment. Fast forward to March 2026, and Maas appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to discuss plot points featured in Book 6, which only stirred up even more excitement among fans who have been anxiously waiting for a new novel. Here’s what we know so far about ACOTAR Book 6, and when it might release.

Here's what to know about 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' book 6.

If you’re like most Sarah J. Maas fans, then you’re probably eagerly waiting to find out what book 6 of the A Court of Thorns and Roses series will center around, and more importantly, when it will be released.

With the first book focusing on Feyre Archeron and A Court of Silver Flames shifting to her sister Nesta Archeron, many fans believe the sixth book could center around Elain Archeron, yet another one of Feyre’s sisters. However, some don’t think it will feature two points of view like some of Maas’s earlier books.

Instead, they suspect it will focus on Elain and Lucien. Since Maas has been pretty quiet about what Book 6 will actually dive into, and hasn’t even revealed the official title, fans have come up with plenty of theories and are hoping she delivers the characters and storylines they suspect will come.

As for the release date, Maas has not confirmed when ACOTAR Book 6 will hit shelves, but some fans are convinced it’s coming out on Oct. 27, 2026. Here’s why. On March 3, 2026, a fan shared a screenshot on Reddit from RG Media claiming A Court of Thorns and Roses 6 would be released on Oct. 27, 2026. The post also suggested a cover reveal was in the works, though the book might simply carry the same title as the original, just with a numeral six attached to it.

That said, until Bloomsbury or Maas herself makes an official announcement, no one is treating Oct. 27 as a confirmed release date just yet. Still, some fans believe that if book 6 does center around Lucien, an October release would be absolutely perfect.

Sarah J. Maas discussed book 6 of 'ACOTAR' on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast in March 2026.

Maas was invited onto the Call Her Daddy podcast in March 2026, with her episode airing at 8 p.m. ET on March 4. In the episode, she appeared to address pressing questions about character arcs and major plot points for her fan-favorite series, ACOTAR.

