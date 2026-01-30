Fans of 'Agatha Christie's Seven Dials' Are Hungry for More of Bundle and Battle 'Agatha Christie's Seven Dials' quickly rose to the top of the Netflix charts in the UK. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 30 2026, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: NETFLIX

Mystery fans fell in love with the latter. Agatha Christie's Seven Dials follows a 1920s sleuth, Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent, as she uncovers spies, betrayal, and even murder at a country house party. The three-episode mini-series premiered on Netflix on Jan. 15, 2026. Here's what we know about whether there will be more to see of Bundle.

Is there a sequel to 'Seven Dials'?

The Agatha Christie's Seven Dials mini-series is based on Agatha Christie's novel, The Seven Dials Mystery. The book is considered a loose sequel to her earlier 1925 novel, The Secret of Chimneys. Both books have Bundle and Superintendent Battle. Battle specifically is also in Christie's books titled Murder Is Easy, Cards on the Table, and Towards Zero, per Town and Country.

Author Agatha Christie passed away 50 years ago, as of 2026, at the age of 85. So unfortunately, the master of mysteries herself won't be writing a direct sequel to The Seven Dials Mystery novel any time soon. However, there is still some hope for the screen adaptation.

Will Netflix's 'Seven Dials' mini-series have a second season?

By definition, a mini-series is meant to tell a complete, contained story within just a few episodes. However, Netflix has ignored the original mini-series label in the past for well-performing projects, opting instead to produce future seasons either as continuations of the same story or anthology entries in a similar vein.

The Seven Dials Mystery certainly left the door open for future stories by showing Superintendent Battle inviting Bundle to join the secret society, per Town and Country. However, since Christie didn't write a direct sequel, the series would essentially be new material based on her concepts. Alternatively, if Netflix opted to go the anthology route, they could potentially pull from some of Christie's novels where Battle also appears.

The Queen of crime has arrived.



AGATHA CHRISTIE'S SEVEN DIALS is now playing on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/YLsjsq4a5T — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 15, 2026

The 'Seven Dials' show creator isn't ruling anything out yet.

Show creator Chris Chibnall said, "I hope everyone in the whole world watches Seven Dials," per Town and Country. He continued, "If somebody ever wants to have a conversation with us about doing more, great. But mainly ... I really hope people key into it and love it as much as we do, and love Bundle as much as we do — because it’s been a real privilege to open the door and usher her out into 2026."