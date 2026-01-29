Here's What We Know About a Potential 'Finding Her Edge' Season 2 The 'Finding Her Edge' cast commented on what they'd like to see in a second season. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 29 2026, 9:08 a.m. ET Source: NETFLIX

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the end of 'Finding Your Edge' Season 1. Romance fans have been blessed with not one but two ice-rink-based sports dramas in recent months. After watching the steamy hockey romance Heated Rivalry on HBO, viewers hopped over to Netflix to watch the ice-dancing romance Finding Her Edge. Heated Rivalry is definitely heavier on the nudity, but Finding Her Edge is a dramatic ice romance all the same.

Finding Her Edge centers on three sisters who fight to uphold their family's figure skating legacy. Adriana trains with and puts up a fake romance with a new partner, Brayden, while still being in love with her old partner, Freddie. Adriana reunites with Freddie at the end of Season 1, and fans are clamoring to know what happens next.

Will there be a Season 2 of 'Finding Her Edge'?

Netflix has not officially renewed Finding Her Edge for a second season, per Forbes. However, the cast and the author of the original book have ideas about what they'd like to see in future seasons.

The author of the book the series is based on, Jennifer Iacopelli, told Elle, "The writers did such an incredible job of giving Season 1 its own story while setting up so many new possibilities for drama in a potential Season 2 ... I can’t wait to see how Adriana and Freddie handle finally being together while they skate together." She said she's also curious to learn how Brayden and Riley will evolve "after being thrown together, both feeling betrayed by their former partners."

Brayden's actor, Cale Ambrozic, told Elle, "Obviously, [Brayden] choosing to skate with a new partner who is so close to home is a little bit petty, and definitely a little bit of a revenge plan — I think you could tell by the look [he gives Adriana]. But I thought we ended on a really great note for Season 2, God willing."

Olly Atkins, who plays Freddie, said that he'd like to see Freddie's "competitive spirit unlocked." "I think that, with all of this history that he has in really compacting down his emotions and controlling how he expresses how he feels, I want to see him let loose. I think it would be really, really fun to play with," Olly shared.

Adriana's actor, Madelyn Keys, said that she'd like to see Adriana be more engaged with the other people in her life, and for her to "realize that not everything is about her sometimes."

Is there a sequel to the 'Finding Her Edge' book?