Everything We Know About Bobby Berk and Tan France's Alleged Feud "It was something personal that had been brewing." By Risa Weber Published Jan. 22 2026, 9:19 a.m. ET

The makeover reality show Queer Eye released its 10th and final season in January 2026. Upon seeing the show pop again in their Netflix queues, many fans are wondering about past tensions between the cast members.

Karamo was notably absent from interviews ahead of the Season 10 drop, saying that he had been "mentally and emotionally abused for years," according to Cosmopolitan. This led some viewers to return to an alleged feud between cast members Bobby Berk and Tan France.

Do Bobby Berk and Tan France actually have a "feud"?

According to the former co-stars, they don't have what one might refer to as a feud. However, they did have a conflict, which resulted in Bobby unfollowing Tan on Instagram. Bobby told Vanity Fair that he regrets unfollowing Tan and admitted that he should have just muted his content. However, the men did have a very real conflict behind closed doors.

Bobby explained, "Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation — and that’s between Tan and I — and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing and nothing romantic, just to clarify that."

He said that while he was angry at Tan at the time, they are like siblings, and "Siblings are always going to fight." "I will always have a very special place in my heart for him and Rob and the kids," Bobby said, adding that he could see himself spending time together after six months or a year.

Fans think that Tan France tried to get Bobby fired so that Tan's friend could join the show.

Rolling Stone published a report about Queer Eye cast drama from the perspective of sources who worked on the show. The sources alleged that Bobby "butted heads" with Tan and Jonathan, and that Tan and Antoni "campaigned to replace Berk with interior designer and friend Jeremiah Brent," using "mean girl tactics."

Tan responded to these claims with a video titled "And that's all I wanna say on this matter." He stated, "My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired. Netflix and the production companies did a full-on casting. I didn't put my friend up for the job. They ended up getting it because they were the best person for the job."

"Am I so happy that they have the job? Uh-huh. I really am. I think they're going to be incredible on the show, but I didn't get them hired by getting rid of somebody else," Tan said, adding that the rumor that he got Bobby fired is simply that, a rumor.

Bobby released a statement explaining why he left 'Queer Eye.'

In an Instagram post, Bobby said that he thought Queer Eye was going to end after Season 8, so he made alternate plans for the upcoming years. He assumed that the show wouldn't continue if the entire cast didn't come back. "I’m not going to be having FOMO, 'cause the show is not going to happen. I had become at peace with it," he said.

Netflix ended up offering the cast a contract for four more seasons. Bobby assumed that would be the end of the show. However, when the rest of the cast opted to renew their contracts, Netflix went forward without him.

"There were definitely emotions. But each one of us had our reasons why we did what we did," Bobby said. He admitted, "I can’t be mad — for a second I was. All the plans that I had made when I thought we weren’t coming back, I just wasn’t willing to change those." Bobby had already put other projects on hold because of the show, and he wasn't willing to cancel his plans to continue with Queer Eye.