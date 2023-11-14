Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Queer Eye Bobby Berk Said He Left 'Queer Eye' With a "Heavy Heart" The Fab Five of ‘Queer Eye’ became four after Bobby Berk told fans that the eighth season of the Emmy-winning Netflix reality show was his last. By Dan Clarendon Nov. 14 2023, Published 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy of Netflix

The Gist: Bobby Berk announced in November 2023 that he leaving Queer Eye after the Netflix reality show’s eighth season.

The home design expert said that it was a “necessary” step.

He previously told Distractify in 2021 that he and the cast experienced burnout.

Article continues below advertisement

Bobby Berk had an important message to the Queer Eye community that had “become family” to him. In an Instagram post on Nov. 13, 2023, Bobby shared that he was leaving the Netflix reality series, with the eighth season being his last.

And Bobby, the home design expert of the makeover show, moved on with gratitude. “The love that I have received from you all over the last six years has been absolutely surreal,” he told his followers. “You have tuned in and been dedicated fans, and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love, and acceptance, and that has changed my life for the better.”

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Bobby leave ‘Queer Eye’?

Source: Courtesy of Netflix

In his statement, Bobby didn’t share the reasons behind his departure, only saying that it was a “necessary” step for him. “It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that Season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye,” he revealed. “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

He also thanked fans for embracing him, accepting him for who he is, and telling him how Queer Eye has changed their lives. “I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

And he tipped his hat to the “wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes” of Queer Eye, the subjects of the Emmy-winning series. “It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years, and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. … Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bobby previously said he’d gotten “burnt out” filming the show.

Bobby exclusively told Distractify in 2021 that he and his Queer Eye co-stars had gotten “burnt out” filming the first six seasons — before getting a time-out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For us, being away from filming during the pandemic kind of gave us a moment to recharge,” he said at the time. “We had been going pretty hard for about two and a half years filming six seasons … So we had honestly gotten a little burnt out. And so to have that time off, to come back, and really realize what is important and to kind of, you know, fill our emotional coffers.”