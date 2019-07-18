We were absolutely shook when a series of photographs appeared on the pages of the only single stars of Queer Eye. Throughout the month of July 2019, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness teased superfans of their makeover show with pictures of them smooching.

It all started on the Fourth of July when Antoni posted a photo in which he and the grooming specialist are exchanging a closed-lip kiss. "I guess America's birthday's our anniversary, babe," he cheekily captioned the photo. So, are Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni dating, or is this all a massive tease to promote Season 4 of Queer Eye? Here's what we know.

Are Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni dating? The Queer Eye fanbase was beside itself on Independence Day when the two were pictured sharing a smooch. "IM GONNA CRY IF THIS IS FOR REAL THIS IS WHAT MY HEART HAS BEEN NEEDING SINCE EPISODE 1," screamed one fan in the comments.

"DON'T LET THIS BE A JOKE ANTONI I SWEAR," yelled another. But the next day, Jonathan Van Ness seemed to clear up rumors about whether the stars were an item. Or so we thought.

On July 5, the self-proclaimed figure skating prodigy took to Instagram to write, "It was all Antoni's idea but maybe someday we will fall in love" along with a rainbow flag emoji and the hashtag "notacouplebutitwasfunright."

This led us to think that the stars had just shared an impassioned moment celebrating America that got them carried away in anticipation of their upcoming Queer Eye season. And we were willing to leave it at that, until Jonathan decided to double down on July 18.

"Baes Between Takes," he captioned another photo of the food and wine connoisseur and himself kissing. "Y'all betta stop giving folks heart attacks out here," wrote one fan who is all of us. Fashion expert Tan France took to the comment to voice another sentiment that we share: "YOU'RE BOTH CLEARLY TERRIBLE KISSERS!"

"Stop trolling us like this," wrote another Instagram user, who might not realize the Queer Eye stars are giving fans exactly what they want before the new season hits Netflix on July 19. "STOP DOING THIS TO MY HEART OK," added someone else.

Who is Jonathan Van Ness dating? Although it wouldn't be the most unusual thing to happen, it seems like these good friends have just been really feeling themselves and each other and wanted to share a few candid moments of their affection with the world through these posts.

But as we mentioned earlier, these two stars are almost certainly currently single. Antoni was last linked to Trace Lehnhoff, but Elle points out they haven't been photographed together since April.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Van Ness split from his ex-boyfriend Wilco Froneman back in 2018, and it seems like the latter has moved on. Alas! These days, Jonathan is doing good to focus on his standup and grooming career.