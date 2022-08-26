'Queer Eye' Is Getting Its Own Makeover With a Shiny New Brazilian Cast — Let's Meet Them!

Luca Scarpelli is the Karamo of the group and we look forward to similar life-altering lessons, especially from someone whose journey has been as remarkable as Luca's.

As a trans man, he brings something new to the Queer Eye universe, making it even more inclusive. Luca's YouTube channel, TRANSDIÁRIO, chronicles his transition experience since it began in 2017. In this video, Luca says first and foremost, "No one can tell you if you're trans." It is your life, and it belongs to you only.