Just How Rich Is Sid Wilson, Slipknot DJ and Now Kelly Osbourne’s Fiancé? Sid reportedly dropped $100k on an engagement ring for Kelly Osborne in 2025. By Jennifer Farrington Published July 9 2025, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia

If you know anything about heavy rock metal, particularly from the late ’90s and early 2000s, then you know the name Sid Wilson. That’s because he’s the DJ for Slipknot, the iconic band that’s still performing today. Sid joined the band in 1998, three years after it was founded, and has stayed with them ever since. Over the years, he’s gained major recognition for the masks he wears, ranging from gas masks to the unforgettable AHIG robot mask, which many fans credit as his best look.

Article continues below advertisement

Simply put, when you're talking about the greatest of the greats in heavy metal, Sid’s name is gonna come up, right alongside Slipknot, whose albums have repeatedly climbed the Billboard 200. In July 2025, Sid made headlines when he proposed to longtime friend and girlfriend Kelly Osbourne, with a custom Mouawad diamond ring, estimated to be worth around $100,000, per Hello!. If Sid can drop that kind of money on an engagement ring, he must be well off, right? Let's dive into his net worth.

What is Sid Wilson's net worth?

Sid Wilson’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of his wealth presumably comes from music and touring. He’s been Slipknot’s turntablist since 1998, and the band is still going strong, with global tour dates already booked well into 2026. Outside of Slipknot, he also performs under the name DJ Starscream, so it’s likely he earns from solo appearances and side gigs, too.

Article continues below advertisement

Sidney George Wilson DJ and keyboardist Net worth: $2 million Sid Wilson, born Sidney George Wilson, is best known as the DJ and turntablist for the heavy metal band Slipknot, and was actually the youngest member when he joined. Birthdate: Jan. 20, 1977 Birthplace: Des Moines, Iowa Education: RCA Institue of Technology Relationship Status: Engaged to Kelly Osborne Kids: 1 (with Kelly)

Assigned the number 0 in Slipknot, Sid has hit some major milestones with the band, including winning a Grammy in 2006 and earning six nominations overall, which is a very big deal. While music is what he’s best known for, offstage he’s also a bit of a handyman, although that’s gotten him into trouble before.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2024, a bonfire explosion on his farm left him with severe burns on his face and arms, bad enough that he had to be hospitalized. He also seems to have a thing for vintage muscle cars, so there’s a decent chance he has some money sitting in his garage.

Article continues below advertisement

Sid Wilson has suffered multiple injuries while performing with Slipknot.

Sid isn’t just Slipknot’s DJ; he’s a full-on performer who isn’t afraid to push the bar for fans. He’s built a reputation for diving into crowds from extreme heights, per 3Thirteen Entertainment Group, and he’s gone so hard on stage that he’s actually injured himself.