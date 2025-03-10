Harry Potter Actor Simon Fisher-Becker Dies at Age 63 — Here's What We Know "Simon was also a writer, a raconteur, and a great public speaker," said his friend and manager of 15 years. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 10 2025, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Simon Fisher-Becker

The wizarding world of Harry Potter has lost another member as actor Simon Fisher-Becker has died at the age of 63. Fans of the films will know him as the Fat Friar, who haunted the halls of Hogwarts as the jolly ghost who watched over Hufflepuff. In June 2018, he was interviewed for the Project Torchwood blog where he discussed his humble beginnings.

According to Simon, he did not think of himself as an actor for quite some time. It took being fired from one job and walking away with a hefty severance for Simon to take himself more seriously via a postgraduate drama course. Although he clearly loved acting and stepped into some iconic roles, Simon said what he treasured the most was time spent with his husband, Tony. Tony was the person who broke the news of Simon's death in March 2025. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

Here's what we know about Simon Fisher-Becker's cause of death.

In a Facebook post from Simon's account, Tony shared that his husband passed away at 2:50 in the afternoon on March 9, 2025. "I'll be keeping this account open for a while," he wrote. "I'm not sure at this point if I'll be posting again. Thank you." A cause of death has yet to be revealed and Simon's death was confirmed by his manager, Kim Barry of Jaffrey Management, per the New York Post.

"Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing," Kim told the outlet, in a statement. "I shall never forget the phone call I made to him when he was offered the part of Dorium Moldovar in BBC’s Doctor Who." Kim continued, "Simon was also a writer, a raconteur, and a great public speaker. He helped me out enormously and was kind, gracious and interested in everyone."