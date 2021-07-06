The Singing Babysitter TikTok Is Just What You Need to Lift Your Spirits

The last thing any parent would think is that their babysitter has serious vocal chops. But for one parent — Nicki Maher — she was always aware of the unquestionable talent her sitter has. And it prompted her to share a secret recording of her singing babysitter , Delaney Wilson, on TikTok .

In case you didn’t know, TikTok is the platform where creators have the potential to become stars. And thanks to Nicki’s video, Delaney is well on her way to joining the ranks of TikTok’s most talented creators. Read on to get the 4-1-1 on TikTok’s singing babysitter.

Nicki Maher shares that Delaney often gets discouraged about sharing her vocal abilities on social media.

In the video, Nicki can be seen tearing up as she secretly records Delaney belting out her impressive vocals to "Part of Your World" from Disney's The Little Mermaid. And while Delaney is clearly a force to be reckoned with, Nicki shares that Delaney gets easily discouraged.

“I try to encourage her to put her voice out there more,” Nicki wrote over the video. “But she gets discouraged about the way she looks in her videos.” Fox News reports that once Nicki found out from friends about Delaney’s talent, she spoke with her about getting her voice out there.

"That's when she said to me, ‘I just overthink it and I never feel like I sound good enough and I just don't always feel confident in the way I look,’" Nicki told the outlet. "And it just broke my heart."

And with negative comments Delaney has received from other people, she decided to keep her talent to herself. "I was definitely holding myself back after a really hard year," Delaney told the outlet. But after Nicki posted the clip with Delaney's permission, TikTok users wasted no time giving Delaney praise for her impromptu rendition of the hit song.

“Y’all hired your own Disney princess,” one user commented. “You struck gold with that babysitter! Your daughter is so content too," another user wrote with a heart face emoji.