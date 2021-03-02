Sister Souljah Releases 'The Coldest Winter Ever' Sequel — 'Life After Death'

There are a lot of books that we all read during our childhood and teenage years that didn’t really mean much to us growing up. So, when we actually stumbled upon a novel that we could relate to, we held onto that for the rest of our lives. Whether you’re into mystery, romance, science fiction, or something else, you always remember how you felt getting wrapped up in the storyline of your favorite read.

And that’s the case for Sister Souljah fans. Sister Souljah has created timeless urban fiction books that have had a major impact on the African-American community. In fact, reading her books has become a rite of passage for many teenagers growing up.

Her last book was released in 2015, and since then, many readers have been wondering what she’s up to now. And if you’ve been waiting for a follow-up to the best-selling novel The Coldest Winter Ever, you’ll want to read on.