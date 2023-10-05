Home > Viral News > Trending A Couple Was Tickled and Poked While Sitting Behind a Toddler on a Plane A video of a couple's experience sitting behind a toddler on a plane has gone viral for all of the right reasons. Here's what went down. By D.M. Oct. 5 2023, Published 8:18 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@celinaadornetti

A couple shared their experience with another passenger’s toddler on an airplane and the entire interaction is hilariously awkward. The video was posted on TikTok by Celina (@celenaadornetti) and details her ordeal with the unattended child, whose parents were sleeping during the flight. The clip starts with Celina, her boyfriend, and their baby enjoying their trip, until a small hand reaches out from the seat in front of them.

“POV: You are sitting behind a toddler of sleeping parents on your flight,” reads the text in the clip. The child first starts by gently tickling Celina’s boyfriend's leg. The unidentified toddler then proceeds to try to swipe a pair of headphones and Celina’s phone as the couple laugh at the strange encounter. However, Celina and her boyfriend don't appear too bothered by the ordeal.

The clip ends with Celina reaching out to the toddler, signaling a peaceful end to the comical interaction. The clip, which was posted on Oct. 1, 2023, has been viewed more than 2 million times. Other TikTokers are getting a kick out of the video.

The internet commends Celina for having patience with the toddler.

Celina’s experience on the flight has provided laughs for others on TikTok who find the interaction delightful. Some even praised Celina and her boyfriend for having patience with the curious toddler, despite traveling with a child of their own.

Some recalled strange encounters they had with children on flights. One person recounted a moment when she was grabbed by a child. Traveling can be stressful for everyone, including children.

Some commenters suggested that they wouldn't be able to stand being bothered by a child for the duration of a flight. One TikTok user said that they would have demanded a new seat.

Meanwhile, others took jabs at the toddler's parents. A commentor praised Celina and her boyfriend for their actions, but questioned how the toddler's parents were able to go to sleep and leave their child unattended.

Other incidents with children on planes have been far from peaceful.

Celina may have been able to maintain her composure as she was poked and tickled by an attended toddler on a plane, but others have taken issue with children on flights. In April, a Southwest passenger went viral after yelling at flight attendants over a screaming baby on-board.

“We are in a f------ tin can with a baby in a goddamn echo chamber and you want to talk to me about being f------ OK,” the man yells in the video posted to TikTok. A flight attendant attempts to field the man frustrations but her efforts are met with anger.

