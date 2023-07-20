Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "It's Like Body Armor for Women" — SKIMS Bodysuit Saved Woman Who Got Shot In a viral post, a woman shared that a SKIMS bodysuit saved her when she got shot and folks online are sold on the brand. Details here. By Tatayana Yomary Jul. 20 2023, Published 1:08 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@honeygxd

No one walks out of their home expecting to be in the middle of a shootout. However, life has a way of throwing your curveballs when you least expect it. That said, no one wants to live their life in fear. But, most folks make it a point to take the appropriate safety measures when enjoying a night out on the town — from not hanging with the wrong crowd to avoiding potentially violent situations.

However, one woman may have cracked the code of taking diligent action to the next level. In a viral TikTok post, she shared that a SKIMS bodysuit saved her life when she got shot. Yes, you read that correctly! Here’s the tea.

A woman on TikTok said that a SKIMS bodysuit saved her when she got shot.

Shout out to Kim Kardashian! In a May 18, 2023, TikTok video, creator Angelina (@honeygxd) shared that she was shot four times and her SKIMS bodysuit saved her life. “No, but for real, thanks Kim,” the video caption reads. As the video starts, Angelina tells her story.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life,” Angelina said. “New Year's 2023, I got shot four times. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a SKIMS shaping bodysuit.” Angelina continued: “It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out. I recommend it. I’m definitely going to buy some more.”

As the video continued, Angelina cracked a joke about wearing the bodysuit every day and it being “body armor for women.” “Call it fate or Jesus, but I’m going to call it Kim,” Angelina said. “I’m going to call it Kim for sure.”

TikTok users shared their sympathies for Angelina being shot and also praised the SKIMS brand.

Baby … it’s safe to say that Kim K may want to run Angelina a check for her top of the line endorsement for the SKIMS brand. Of course, nearly everything the mogul touches turns to gold, but this testimonial about the power of a SKIMS bodysuit has completely changed the game. TikTok users have flooded Angelina’s comment section to not only share their sympathies about her being shot but to also share how much they plan to invest in pieces from SKIMS.

“This is genuinely the first thing about shapewear I’ve ever heard that makes me want it,” one person shared. “That’s actually incredible - glad to see you’re okay❤️,” another user said.

“We love Kim for that but also that’s so scary I’m glad you’re still here 💕,” one person chimed in. On the flip side, other folks in the comment section have requested a story time to learn about how Angelina ended up getting shot four times. And of course, the creator obliged.

In a three-part video series, Angelina detailed that she went out with friends to a club in Kansas City, Mo. While waiting for an Uber to arrive, Angelina and her friends decide to get food at a food truck located across the street from the club. As Angelina and another girl crossed the street to go back to the food truck to check on their food, they heard a group of people fighting.

“I heard this guy yell, ‘We can start some s--- now if you want to. It can go down,” Angelina recalled. “A guy in a ski mask comes up with a switch and starts shooting.” Angelina continued: “I got shot pretty much immediately, but I didn’t know I got shot yet, which was the crazy thing.”

Angelina said that the girl she was with grabbed her hand and they started to run, although she “felt vibrations through her body.” And once they ran behind the food truck, she collapsed. The girl told her that she needed to get up, but every time she tried to get up she couldn’t. That’s when she realized she could have possibly been shot.

Sadly, Angelina shared in Part 2 that she thought she was going to die and had a panic attack because she couldn’t get up. The cops came up to her and asked if she got shot, but told them that she wasn't sure. Once she put her hands behind her back, Angelina said “It felt wet” and instantly she knew. “I bring my hand around and I just see blood,” Angelina said.

Interestingly, the cop couldn’t find the wound and guessed that Angelina possibly started her period. However, he eventually saw the wound and began applying pressure. Sadly, Angelina explained that the paramedic couldn't get to her due to so many people being on the road. “They had to roll down a gurney and roll me up the road,” Angelina said. “Even when I got there, the ambulance couldn’t leave. We were stuck there because people would not move out of the way.”